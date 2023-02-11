Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles remain slim favorite over Chiefs

When Super Bowl 2023 odds were first posted nearly two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs were installed as a small betting favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The wagering community quickly weighed in with its opinion — and cash — and within minutes, the Eagles were favored to win Super Bowl 57.

There has since been some modest movement in the point spread at sportsbooks across the country. However, the general consensus has not changed since that initial favorite/underdog flip-flop.

So for the second time in franchise history — and first time in more than 40 years — Philadelphia will take the field on Super Sunday favored to win a title.

Here’s a final look at Super Bowl 2023 odds and betting action heading into Sunday’s game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Odds updated as of 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 11.

Super Bowl 2023 odds

Sportsbook Point Spread Moneyline Total Sportsbook BetMGM Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -125/Chiefs +105 Total 50.5 (Over -115/Under -105) Sportsbook Caesars Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -125/Chiefs +105 Total 51 (Over -110/Under -110) Sportsbook FanDuel Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -122/Chiefs +104 Total 50.5 (Over -118/Under -104) Sportsbook Circa Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -125/Chiefs +105 Total 51 (Over -110/Under -110) Sportsbook DraftKings Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -118/Chiefs +100 Total 51 (Over -110/Under -110) Sportsbook PointsBet Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -120/Chiefs +100 Total 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Sportsbook WynnBet Point Spread Eagles -1.5 Moneyline Eagles -122/Chiefs +102 Total 51 (Over -108/Under -108)

Back on Jan. 25, 1981, the Eagles walked into the Superdome in New Orleans as a 3-point favorite to beat the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl 15.

That point spread proved to be just a tad off, as Oakland scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns and cruised to a 27-10 victory.

Since that Super Bowl appearance — the first in team history — Philadelphia has played for an NFL title on just two other occasions. Both times — in Super Bowl 39 and Super Bowl 53 — the Eagles were underdogs against the New England Patriots.

The Eagles lost the first contest 24-21 but covered as a 7-point underdog. Five years ago, though, Philadelphia pulled off a 41-33 upset as a 4-point pup.

This time around, oddsmakers and bettors believe the Eagles are the superior Super Bowl side — but only slightly.

While Philadelphia briefly jumped to as high as a 2.5-point favorite over the Chiefs at a couple of sportsbooks, the point spread long ago settled at the current consensus number: Eagles -1.5.

It’s the ninth time in the last 13 years that the Super Bowl point spread has been 3 points or less. In the previous seven instances, the favorite went 4-3 SU and ATS (not including one pick-em game, Super Bowl 54 between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks).

As of Saturday morning, BetMGM reported that 65% of the point spread bets and 67% of the point spread dollars at its sportsbook are on the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the moneyline action at BetMGM is split. As of Saturday morning, 59% of the moneyline tickets were on Kansas City but 53% of the moneyline cash backed Philadelphia.

The consensus moneyline odds are Chiefs +105/Eagles -125.

Super Bowl 2023 odds: It’s all ‘Over’

While the point spread and moneyline for Super Bowl 57 have been holding steady for days, the Over/Under total has seen some serious movement.

And that movement has been due north.

After opening at 49 at most sportsbooks, the Chiefs vs. Eagles total has climbed to a high of 51 at the majority of shops. A couple of exceptions: BetMGM and FanDuel are holding at 50.5, but with some juice to the Over.

BetMGM on Saturday noted that 59% of all bets and 72% of all money it has accepted on the total has been on the Over.

This will be the fourth time in the last five Super Bowls that the total will go off north of 50 points. The previous three times — Super Bowls 53, 54 and 55 — saw the Under cash.

In fact, the Under is 7-1 this century when the Over/Under is 50 points or higher.

Here are the final scores in those eight games:

Super Bowl 36: Patriots 20, Rams 17 (53-point total) Super Bowl 42: Giants 17, Patriots 14 (55) Super Bowl 44: Saints 31, Colts 17 (57) Super Bowl 46: Giants 21, Patriots 17 (53) Super Bowl 51: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 in overtime (57) Super Bowl 53: Patriots 13, Rams 3 (56) Super Bowl 54: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20 (53) Super Bowl 55: Buccaneers 31, Chiefs 9 (55)

