NBC Olympics TV and streaming schedule for Sunday, July 28

Simone Biles is back as Team USA will take the floor at Bercy Arena Sunday in the opening day of women’s gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Biles, at 27 the oldest U.S. women’s gymnast to compete for Team USA in more than 70 years, hopes to bounce back after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics team finals to prioritize her mental health. Biles didn’t attend Friday night’s opening ceremonies to rest up for tomorrow’s competition, along with teammates Suni Lee, Hezly Rivera, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey

Biles and the U.S. women’s team are competing in Subdivision 2 against China and Italy, which will air live beginning at 6 a.m. Eastern on NBC.

The way it works is each country has four athletes compete on each piece of equipment, and they keep the three best scores. The top eight teams out of the 12 competing qualify to compete in the team final, which for the women’s team would be Tuesday.

Also on Sunday, Sixers star Joel Embiid and the Team USA men’s basketball team will kick off their quest for a fifth straight gold medal against Serbia, which features three-time NBA MVP and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Also on Serbia’s roster is Filip Petrušev, a onetime Sixers draft pick who was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of the James Harden trade.

Expectations are naturally high for the U.S., especially with NBA superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant leading the team. But Team USA has struggled at times leading up to the Olympics, including nearly being upset by South Sudan in a shocker last weekend (leading Gilbert Arenas to unleash some disparaging remarks).

Here’s what the U.S. men’s basketball team’s schedule looks like in the group phase:

Sunday: United States vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m. Eastern, NBC Wednesday: United States vs. South Sudan, 3 p.m. Eastern, USA network Saturday, Aug. 3: United States vs. Puerto Rico, 11:15 a.m. Eastern, NBC

Chase Kalisz, who took home a goal medal in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will be in the pool to defend his title Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and live streaming online

NBC has lots of coverage on its broadcast and cable channels: the main NBC network, USA, CNBC, E!, and Golf Channel in English; and free-to-air Telemundo and cable channel Universo in Spanish. USA’s coverage is 24/7 every day, with live events when they’re on and replays the rest of the time.

There are also two extra cable channels created specifically for the Olympics called Paris Extra 1 and Paris Extra 2. They have live action, but NBC isn’t publishing the channels’ schedules in advance. All the big cable and satellite providers have the channels, as well as YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV, and Hulu Live.

This year, the traditional NBC primetime show doesn’t have live action. Instead, it has highlights of the day and storytelling features. The good news is NBC has live coverage from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and even more on weekends, with the big events shown live in the afternoon here.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV and Sling TV. If you aren’t a pay-TV subscriber, you can watch via the premium tier of Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

The NBC Sports and Peacock apps are available for mobile devices, tablets, and connected-TV devices including Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, and more. There’s a FAQ page on NBC’s website here with more details.

If you have a Comcast Xfinity X1 cable box, just say “Olympics” into the remote’s voice control function, and everything will come up, whether it’s on TV or online. Other cable and satellite TV providers may offer similar functions.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Sunday’s Olympics TV schedule

As a general rule, our schedules include all live broadcasts on TV, but not tape-delayed broadcasts on cable channels. We’ll let you know what’s on NBC daytime and primetime shows whether they’re live or not.

NBC

6 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s team qualifying (Group 2) 7:30 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats (delayed) 8:30 a.m.: Cycling – Women’s mountain bike 9:30 a.m.: Men’s water polo – United States vs. Italy 10:15 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats (delayed) 11:15 a.m.: Men’s basketball – United States vs. Serbia 1 p.m.: Surfing – Day 1 report (delayed) 1:15 p.m.: Equestrian – Eventing, cross country (delayed) 2:30 p.m.: Swimming – Men’s 400-meter individual medley final, women’s 100-meter fly final, men’s 100-meter breaststroke final 4:05 p.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – United States vs. Czech Republic 5 p.m.: Gymnastics – Woman’s qualifying (delayed) 7 p.m.: Swimming – Finals (delayed) 11:30 p.m.: Skateboarding – women’s street final (delayed), surfing – Day 2 report (delayed)

USA Network

3 a.m.: Women’s beach volleyball – Italy vs. Spain 5 a.m.: Swimming – Qualifying heats 8:15 a.m.: Archery – Women’s teams quarterfinals 9 a.m.: Men’s water polo – United States vs. Italy 10:45 a.m.: Archery – Women’s team bronze medal game and final 11:45 a.m.: Canoeing – Slalom final 3 p.m.: Women’s soccer – United States vs. Germany

CNBC

4:30 a.m.: Women’s archery – Team elimination rounds 5 a.m.: Men’s basketball – South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico 6:45 a.m.: Skateboarding – Women’s street qualifying 9:30 a.m.: Women’s rugby – Qualifying round (Ireland vs. Great Britain, Australia vs. South Africa) 10:30 a.m.: Women’s rugby – United States vs. Japan 11 a.m.: Skateboarding – Women’s street final 1:30 p.m.: Women’s rugby – Qualifying round (United States vs. Brazil, Australia vs. Great Britain, France vs. Japan, Fiji vs. China) 3:45 p.m.: Fencing – Women’s foil and men’s epee finals

E!

4 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s team qualifying (Subdivision 1) 5:40 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s team qualifying (Subdivision 2) 8:50 a.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s team qualifying (Subdivision 3) 12 p.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s team qualifying (Subdivision 4) 3:10 p.m.: Gymnastics – Women’s team qualifying (Subdivision 5)

Paris Extra 1

On air from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m., with featured sports including judo, handball, basketball, and soccer

Paris Extra 1