When you combine the disappointment over the Sixers with the uncertainty over the Eagles and the Phillies heading into their 2020 seasons, it seems safe to say that, although the Flyers are rolling toward the playoffs, there’s a fair amount of angst in the air around here. Again, this isn’t much more than a guess, but it’s an educated one. What are the Eagles going to do at wide receiver, cornerback, and linebacker? Will Carson Wentz get hurt again, and is he getting the coaching he needs? Are the Phillies, after spending all that money, really just the fourth-best team in the stacked National League East? How will their No. 3, No. 4, and No. 5 starters fare? Who will play left field for them?