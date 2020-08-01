The Phillies will workout Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park after no new positive COVID-19 tests were found from Thursday’s testing.
The ballpark was closed on Thursday and Friday after the team learned that two employees — a coach and clubhouse staffer — tested positive for coronavirus. The Phillies have underwent testing every day this week as they try to monitor the fallout from last weekend’s series with the Marlins. No Phillies players have yet tested positive.
The team will hold staggered practices on Saturday to enforce social distancing and it will be just their second organized activity since Sunday’s game against the Marlins.
It is still uncertain when the Phillies will play their next game. They had planned to alter their schedule this week to play four games against the Yankees instead of three games with the Marlins. It’s unclear if the Phillies would be ready to play the Yankees on Monday after three practices in seven days.
The Marlins had 18 players and two coaches test positive in the last week as their outbreak caused Major League Baseball to pause both the Phillies and Marlins’ seasons. The Marlins rented sleeper buses on Friday to transport their infected players and coaches to Miami after isolating for five days in Philadelphia.