Dwight Howard said all of the right things.
The 76ers new reserve center was complimentary of the teams’ All-Star cornerstones, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He spoke of doing whatever it takes to help the Sixers win. And the 17-year veteran talked of mentoring Embiid, not just through words, but with his actions.
“You know in order to have longevity in this league, you have to work hard every day and sacrifice,” Howard said during Wednesday’s introductory Zoom call. “That’s what it takes to win, and I’m looking forward to kind of showing and helping these young guys see sacrifice and doing whatever it takes to win can take you a long way.”
Howard’s 22-minute media availability gave you a sense to why the Sixers, led by coach Doc Rivers, aggressively recruited him shortly after free agency began at 6 p.m. Nov. 20. The soon-to-be-35-year-old is still in great shape and still one of the league’s premier centers. Not only is he the league’s best backup, he’ll be a solid fill-in on the night Embiid doesn’t play.
But his biggest attribute could from sharing what he learned, now looking back at some of his negative experiences with teammates and coaches.
You see no one ever questioned Howard’s ability. The 6-foot-10 and chiseled 265-pounder has Hall of Fame talent and resume.
The Atlanta native was the first-overall pick in the 2004 draft by the Orlando Magic out of high school. Some of his many accolades read as: eight-time All-Star; five-time All-NBA first-teamer, three-time defensive player of the year; four-time All-Defensive first-teamer; five rebounding titles and two block-shot titles. Oh, and you can’t forget that he was the 2008 Slam Dunk champion.
Yet, Howard had a reputation of being a bad teammate, who joked around too much and wasn’t focused on winning. He’s also been blamed for one coach losing his job.
As a Magic back on April 5, 2012, he interrupted an interview where his then coach Stan Van Gundy told reporter Howard wanted him fired. The post player hugged Van Gundy and denied what he said. Van Gundy was eventually fired on May 21, 2012, and Howard still demanded a trade.
He was traded to the Lakers, but didn’t get along with Kobe Bryant.
The late Hall of Famer questioned if Howard had what it took to be a champion. Howard also got into a heated on-court exchange then Lakers point guard Steve Nash during a game against the Miami Heat that season.
Howard left at season’s end and signed a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets. At that time, new Sixers president of basketball operation Daryl Morey was the Rockets general manager. But like in Los Angeles with Bryant, Howard didn’t see eye to eye with the Rockets franchise player. An ESPN report described his relationship with James Harden as “cordially bad.”
After Houston, he signed with his hometown Atlanta Hawks on July 12, 2016 only to be traded to the Charlotte Hornets on June 20, 2017. The Hornets turned around and traded him to the Brooklyn Nets on July 6, 2018. He was released by Brooklyn the next. In Atlanta, some teammates questioned his effort. In Charlotte, he rubbed several of his teammates and coaches the wrong way.
But four days after being waived by the Nets, Howard signed with the Washington Wizards. He played in just nine games that season due to injuries. So in a move to save $3.1 million in payroll, the Wizards traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies on July 6, 2019.
Like with the Nets, he never played for the Grizzlies, who waived him on Aug. 24, 2019.
Back then, there was a pattern with the teams Howard actually played for. There was plenty of excitement and lofty expectations when he arrived on to have the similar disappointing departures.
But his perception change last season.
That’s when he signed a one-year, non-guaranteed deal to return to the Lakers. This time around, the expectations were different. Back in 2012, they expected him to be the franchise center who would co-star with Bryant to win another championship.
Last summer, they just needed him to be a role player on a roster centered around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
He actually thrived in that pressure-free role, and was accepted by his teammates.
Howard averaged career lows of 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks this past season as the Lakers’ backup center. Yet, it was most gratifying season due to winning the NBA title.
There were games in which he did score a buckets. He didn’t play at all in other games. Yet, he’s an NBA champion.
“So, what really matters is holding up that trophy,” Howard said. “And that would be my message to everybody on the team. What are you willing to give up to get the trophy?”
The Lakers needed him for a specific purpose - provide sprint and energy on and off the court. The guys, who many felt couldn’t be a good teammate, did a solid job.
“Whatever this team needs me to do, I’ll do,” he said of the Sixers.
Howard said team unity, commitment to a common goal and maintaining focus spearheaded the Lakers’ championship.
In addition to stressing those things with the Sixers, Howard is determined to help Embiid become the best he can be.
“Showing him some of the things that I learned over the years, the pitfalls, the things that bring you down,” he said, “and also that really [elevate] you up. Not just doing that through words, really through my actions.”
Like in Howard’s early days, there’s a perception that Embiid prefers to more of fun-loving celebrity, who trolls opponents, than putting in the necessary work needed to win a championship. The three-time All-Star center’s actions were even described as goofy by one reporter.
But Howard doesn’t see what is doing Embiid as being goofy.
“I think the things that Joel does are great,” he said. “It makes the other opponents upset.”
Howard added Embiid’s antics keeps him locked-on, and his teammates feed off him. Howard knows there will be times when everyone must be more serious. Howard feels that’s something they’ll have to learn collectively a team.
“I think that’s just part of understanding time and place,” he said. “I think that would be good for me to help show some of the younger guys, because I’ve been in that position before where people thought I wasn’t focused or I was playing too much.
“Maybe from the people on the outside, it did look like I was playing too much.”
His stint in Philly could continue to help change how he’s perceived while benefitting the Sixers.