As we wait and wonder exactly what the Phillies’ 2021 roster will look like, it should be comforting to know that manager Joe Girardi’s team at least seems set at third base now and deep into the future. In fact, regardless of what additions new team president Dave Dombrowski makes before the season opener April 1 against Atlanta, Alec Bohm will remain the player we should all be the most eager to see this season.