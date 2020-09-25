For the two wild cards, the Phillies have to keep an eye on the Giants, Reds, Brewers, and Cardinals. Gabe Kapler’s Giants are at home this weekend against the Padres. The Reds will be at the Twins and the Brewers will be at the Cardinals for five games in four days. For the division, the Phillies have to pass the Marlins, who are in New York for three games against the Yankees.