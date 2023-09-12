PHLY Sports launches, but Anthony Gargano’s role is in limbo due to dispute with 97.5 The Fanatic

The worst-kept secret in Philly sports media launched Tuesday.

PHLY Sports, a new digital media outlet focusing on the city’s sports teams, makes its debut in a crowded space that includes coverage from The Inquirer and so many other outlets and start-ups it’s hard to list them all. But the status of the company’s top new hire remains in limbo.

97.5 The Fanatic’s Anthony Gargano, who helped assemble the talent and build the site, was set to join PHLY Sports for its launch Tuesday. But a dispute over his role between the new digital start-up and The Fanatic’s parent company leaves his role uncertain.

Brandon Spano, the co-founder and CEO of ALLCITY Network, which PHLY Sports is part of, said Gargano was involved with the new site from its inception, and the launch wouldn’t be possible without him.

“At the moment, we are trying to determine exactly what that involvement looks like as we navigate his contractual situation with the Beasley Media Group,” Spano told The Inquirer. “What we can promise is that Anthony will be involved in many aspects of the network and at some point, fans will be able to watch him and listen to him on PHLY.”

Philadelphia is the fourth city ALLCITY has expanded into, beginning in Denver and followed by Phoenix and Chicago. The sites mix highly produced daily YouTube shows that stream live with reporting from journalists covering Philly’s teams.

“We’re going to deliver an hour show that starts live in studio every day for every team,” Spano said. “That’s the core product.”

The site will feature a roster of recognizable sports media personalities and reporters that includes former The Fanatic hosts Devon Givens and Jaime Lynch and former 94.1 WIP host Bill Matz. Though Givens has a non-compete clause with The Fanatic that will keep him off PHLY until November, Spano said.

Spano also pulled a playbook from The Athletic and raided the one-time startup for talent, hiring Charlie O’Connor, Derek Bodner, Rich Hofmann, Bo Wolf, and former Inquirer reporter Zach Berman. Spano said shows will also feature guest fill-ins from former players, such as ex-NFL lineman Brian Baldinger, who works for the NFL Network.

Beginning Tuesday, PHLY will offer four daily one-hour shows live on YouTube focused on the big four of Philly sports — the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers. Spano said each show will ultimately air at a specific time each day, though that could shift around based on when teams are playing — “fixed but flexible,” as Spano put it. After they’re recorded, the live shows are then distributed as podcasts.

PHLY Sports won’t be starting from scratch, Spano said. The company purchased the feeds for Broad Street Hockey Radio, which Matz owned, and Sixers Beat, which is owned by Bodner, ensuring they’ll have some fans locked in at launch.

So where is the money coming from to launch a site like PHLY Sports? ALLCITY received $2.5 million in venture capital mixed with angel investors, Spano told The Athletic last year. Spano also said they’re launching on Tuesday with six sponsors in Philly, and that all employees they’ve hired — including talent — are full-time.

Combined, ALLCITY’s three sites combined have about 107,000 YouTube subscribers, and Spano estimated they reach 7 million fans a month, including podcast listeners. ALLCITY also opened a sports bar in Denver in 2020 appropriately called DNVR Bar, but so far there are no plans to compete with Barstool Sansom Street here in Philly.

“We just feel like our model can be successful in the places where sports matters the most,” Spano said. “And I don’t think any city can compete with Philly in that regard.”

