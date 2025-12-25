How to watch Porter Martone and the Flyers’ prospects at the 2026 World Juniors

The Flyers will be well-represented as the world’s best under-20 hockey players hit the ice in a battle for supremacy and bragging rights at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

Six prospects will don their country’s colors with their sights set on a gold medal.

Which Flyers prospects will be at the 2026 World Juniors?

Redemption is on the mind for Porter Martone and Jett Luchanko. The forwards were on Canada’s squad last year, which was ousted in the quarterfinals by Czechia. Martone, who was picked sixth overall in the 2025 NHL draft by the Flyers, will be leading the charge after being named captain on Christmas.

Martone’s teammate at Michigan State, Shane Vansaghi, will be making his World Juniors debut for USA Hockey. The Americans are aiming for the nation’s first-ever three-peat.

Heikki Ruohonen, selected in the fourth round in 2024, and Max Westergård, a fifth-rounder this summer, will skate for Finland. Ruohonen will don an “A” on his jersey. And Martone isn’t the only captain among the Flyers prospects; Jack Berglund will wear the “C” for Sweden.

How to watch the Flyers prospects at the World Junior Championship

As tradition dictates, the 2026 edition begins on Dec. 26 and ends on Jan. 5. This year, the tournament will be held in Minnesota, with games split between Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center) in Saint Paul and 3M Arena, the home of the University of Minnesota, in Minneapolis.

Broken up into two groups, teams will play four games in pool play before the playoffs start. Group A is the U.S., Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland, and Germany. Group B has Canada, Finland, Czechia, Latvia, and Denmark.

Fans can watch the Flyers prospects on NHL Network and stream the games on Fubo.

When do Porter Martone, Jett Luchanko, and Canada play at World Juniors?

Martone recently told The Inquirer he has “a bit of unfinished business” at this year’s World Junior Championship, and he has the opportunity for some revenge on Day 1. Canada opens its schedule against Czechia on Dec. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

Date Opponent Time Channel Date Fri., Dec. 26 Opponent Czechia Time 8:30 p.m. Channel NHL Network Date Sat., Dec. 27 Opponent Latvia Time 4:30 p.m. Channel NHL Network Date Mon., Dec. 29 Opponent Denmark Time 8:30 p.m. Channel NHL Network Date Wed., Dec. 31 Opponent Finland Time 8:30 p.m. Channel NHL Network

What time does Jack Berglund play for Sweden at the World Juniors?

Berglund was supposed to play for Sweden at last year’s tournament, but the 2024 second-rounder had to miss it after he broke his left index finger and hand in Sweden’s final pre-tournament game. Sweden’s captain looked impressive in this year’s pre-tournament matchups, including while scoring a pair of goals against Canada.

“I think he’s a very well-rounded player and has the ability to be a really good 3C, maybe more,” assistant general manager Brent Flahr told The Inquirer recently. “But he can play power play. He’s strong. He wins battles. He can make plays. He’s very sound defensively. Where he’s played, he’s had to earn everything he can, but he can shoot it.

“I think people worried about his skating, but his skating is coming along as well, and he’s big and strong. You’ll see at the U20 level, he’s a big, strong horse out there, but he’s nowhere near where he’s going to be at 23 years old.”

Date Opponent Time TV channel Date Fri., Dec. 26 Opponent Slovakia Time 1 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Sun., Dec. 28 Opponent Switzerland Time 2 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Mon., Dec. 29 Opponent Germany Time 1 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Wed., Dec. 31 Opponent United States Time 6 p.m. TV channel NHL Network

When do Heikki Ruohonen, Max Westergård, and Finland play at World Juniors?

After notching four assists in seven games last year for the silver-medal-winning Finns, Ruohonen returns for a shot at gold. The Harvard freshman is joined this year by Westergård, a 2025 pick who has 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 12 games for Frölunda HC’s junior team in Sweden.

Date Opponent Time TV channel Date Fri., Dec. 26 Opponent Denmark Time 3:30 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Sun., Dec. 28 Opponent Latvia Time 4:30 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Mon., Dec. 29 Opponent Czechia Time 3:30 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Wed., Dec. 31 Opponent Canada Time 8:30 p.m. TV channel NHL Network

How to watch Shane Vansaghi and USA Hockey at World Juniors?

It’s a big moment for the Americans as they bid for history, and Vansaghi lives for the big moments.

“You go to a game at Michigan State, you understand what he brings and how he impacts games. He’s a tank. He’s physically engaged. He wins every battle, but his details are really good,” said Flahr.

“And more importantly, off the ice, the way he conducts his business is extremely mature for a young player. It’s contagious to the people around him with how hard he works and the intensity he works.”

Date Opponent Time TV channel Date Fri., Dec. 26 Opponent Germany Time 6 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Sat., Dec. 27 Opponent Switzerland Time 6 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Mon., Dec. 29 Opponent Slovakia Time 6 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Wed., Dec. 31 Opponent Sweden Time 6 p.m. TV channel NHL Network

When do the Flyers’ prospects face each other?

Fans will have to wait and see if Canada and the U.S. will square off in the playoffs, but until then, sets of prospects will meet up in round-robin action during a busy night of Flyers action.

It is a triple header of Flyers action on New Year’s Eve, closing out with the Flyers taking on the Calgary Flames at 9:30 p.m. on NBCSP.

Date Prospect(s) Prospect(s) Time TV channel Date Wed., Dec. 31 Prospect(s) Shane Vansaghi (USA) Prospect(s) Jack Berglund (Sweden) Time 6 p.m. TV channel NHL Network Date Wed., Dec. 31 Prospect(s) Jett Luchanko, Porter Martone (Canada) Prospect(s) Heikki Ruohonen, Max Westergård (Finland) Time 8 p.m. TV channel NHL Network

What is the 2026 World Juniors full schedule?

All games will be on NHL Network or can be streamed on Fubo.

Fri., Dec. 26

Game Time Game Sweden vs. Slovakia Time 1 p.m. Game Denmark vs. Finland Time 3:30 p.m. Game Germany vs. USA Time 6 p.m. Game Czechia vs. Canada Time 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 27

Game Time Game Slovakia vs. Germany Time 2 p.m. Game Latvia vs. Canada Time 4:30 p.m. Game USA vs. Switzerland Time 6 p.m. Game Denmark vs. Czechia Time 8:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 28

Game Time Game Sweden vs. Switzerland Time 2 p.m. Game Finland vs. Latvia Time 4:30 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 29

Game Time Game Germany vs. Sweden Time 1 p.m. Game Finland vs. Czechia Time 3:30 p.m. Game Slovakia vs. USA Time 6 p.m. Game Canada vs. Denmark Time 8:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 30

Game Time Game Switzerland vs. Germany Time 2 p.m. Game Latvia vs. Denmark Time 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 31

Game Time Game Switzerland vs. Slovakia Time 1 p.m. Game Czechia vs. Latvia Time 3:30 p.m. Game USA vs. Sweden Time 6 p.m. Game Canada vs. Finland Time 8:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 2

Game Time Game Relegation Time 12:30 p.m. Game Quarterfinals Time 2 p.m. Game Quarterfinals Time 4:30 p.m. Game Quarterfinals Time 6 p.m. Game Quarterfinals Time 8:30 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 4

Game Time Game Semifinal Time 4:30 p.m. Game Semifinal Time 8:30 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 5