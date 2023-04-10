Sixers vs. Brooklyn Nets takeaways: King shots, defensive pride, not much else

NEW YORK – Louis King can shoot.

The 76ers take pride in their defense. Yet there really wasn’t much else to take away from Sunday’s regular-season finale at the Barclays Center.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 134-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The teams kept things vanilla and rested key players before they square off in a first-round playoff series. Game 1 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

The Shooting King

King didn’t get an opportunity to play in Friday’s 136-131 overtime win against the Atlanta Hawks. But the Sixers’ two-way player sure made up for that Sunday afternoon.

King finished with 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting to go with four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. 48 seconds. He made 4 of 8 three-pointers, Thirteen of his points came in the third quarter when he shot 5 of 6, including going 3 of 4 on threes.

“He has a great feel,” coach Doc Rivers said. “You know he could shoot; executed a couple of plays that he had never seen out of a timeout, which tells you he has a little bit of a feel. I just like his overall game.”

This was King’s Sixers debut after signing his two-way contract on Dec. 26. He spent the majority of the season with the Delaware Blue Coats before being called up to the Sixers on Friday, a day after Delaware won the G League title.

Holding Thomas under 50

Cam Thomas was baking the Sixers until they realized he was on the verge of scoring 50 points.

The Nets forward was unstoppable through three quarters, scoring 42 points while making 6 of 7 three-pointers. However, he was held to four points on 2-for-7 shooting in the fourth quarter. Thomas ended up with 46 points.

Did the coaches instruct the Sixers to prevent Thomas from scoring 50 points? Or did they take it upon themselves?

“Nah, that was them,” Rivers said. “I loved it. I didn’t say a word. I didn’t know he had [46]. I really didn’t, I couldn’t care less. I was really focused more on us and the score.”

Once his players started doubling Thomas, one of the Sixers assistants asked Rivers if he was good with that. His response was, “Why not?”

“Guys are prideful,” he said. “I like that.”

Shake Milton began picking Thomas up on full court like the Sixers were already in their playoff prevent defense.

Nothing to learn

Folks hoping this game would provide a sneak peek of what to expect in the first-round series were out of luck.

Most of the players in Sunday’s game probably won’t even be in their team’s postseason rotations.

Sixs starters Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker along with sixth man De’Anthony Melton and standout reserve Georges Niang all missed the game.

Meanwhile, the Nets were without starters Nic Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson in addition to reserves Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Spencer Edmond. Former Sixer Ben Simmons was shut down for the remainder of the season recently. Mikal Bridges was subbed out of the game after he intentionally committed a foul four seconds into the contest. The Nets starting small forward made the cameo to keep his record of never missing a game intact.

“We got out of the game healthy,” Rivers said of the biggest takeaway.

Best and worst awards

Best performance: This goes to Thomas. He was the best player on the floor despite being held to four points in the fourth quarter.

Worst performance: This goes to Patty Mills. The Nets point guard missed eight of 11 shots while finishng with 12 points. He had four turnovers and just two assists in 35:14.

Best defensive : This goes to Paul Reed. The Sixers center had five blocks and two steals.

Worst statistic: This goes to Brooklyn’s 19 turnovers.

Best statistic: I have to give this to the Sixers’ 70 points in the paint.