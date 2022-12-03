MEMPHIS — Joel Embiid appeared to have a free look at the basket for a last-minute dunk before Jaren Jackson Jr. flew in from behind to stick the block on the 76ers’ MVP contender.

That defensive stand preserved a victory for the Memphis Grizzlies, who topped the Sixers, 117-109, Friday night at FedEx Forum.

After winning seven out of nine games from Nov. 12-28, Friday was the Sixers’ second consecutive loss against stout competition in the Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Sixers (12-11) will conclude this three-game road trip Monday in Houston, which could mark the return of All-Star guard James Harden from a foot tendon strain that has kept him sidelined for nearly a month.

But the Sixers did make things interesting down the stretch. After Danuel House Jr. hit a three-pointer and Embiid followed with a finish inside to cut what had been an 18-point Grizzlies’ lead down to 111-106 with less than three minutes to play, Memphis answered with four consecutive points to all but put the game away before Jackson’s final block.

The Grizzlies initially built a double-digit lead with a 20-2 first-half run that flipped a seven-point deficit into a 41-30 lead. They pushed it back up to 92-76 when, following a Santi Aldama three-pointer, Brandon Clarke picked up a loose ball and finished at the other end just before the third-quarter buzzer. It extended to a game-high 102-84 on a Jaren Jackson Jr. long ball early in the final frame.

Embiid flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 35 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists. Tobias Harris, who missed shootaround and was questionable entering the game with a non-COVID illness, totaled 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting (5-of-6 from three-point range) and 11 rebounds.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant finished with 20 of his 28 points in the first half and added eight rebounds.

Embiid vs. Adams

Embiid did not play in either of last season’s games against the Grizzlies, which means it had been a while since he matched up against the physically imposing Steven Adams. Though Embiid finished with a gaudier point total, Adams racked up 16 rebounds (10 offensive), six assists, three steals, and three blocks.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said before the game that Embiid would need to use his quickness to his advantage. And other than when he powered in the finish that cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 111-106 , most of Embiid’s buckets while being guarded came when he got the space to take jumpers over him.

Perhaps the most crucial sequence between the two came about midway through the third quarter. After Embiid hit a three-pointer from the top to cut Memphis’ lead to 73-67, Adams grabbed two offensive rebounds that directly led to John Konchar three-pointers. Then, after a bad pass by Shake Milton that was too tall for Embiid, Adams grabbed the ball and went the other way for the dunk to extend the Grizzlies’ lead to 81-67.

Another example of the annoyance Adams can be occurred late in the second quarter when, while standing in the corner on the opposite end of the floor during a free throw, Adams came over and practically hugged Embiid by putting his head on Embiid’s shoulder.

When Adams was off the floor, Jackson guarded Embiid. They got tangled multiple times, sending Embiid to the floor.

Melton’s return

In his first game against the Grizzlies as a Sixer, Melton finished with 13 points, six rebounds, and four assists and was with Embiid for a team-high plus-11.

He put together a fourth-quarter offensive burst, hitting a three-pointer from the left wing with about eight minutes remaining that cut Memphis’ lead to 102-90 and forced a timeout, before making a driving layup and a three-pointer that got the Sixers within 107-95.

Melton also guarded Morant for much of the superstar guard’s night, including on a play when Morant put on a slick hesitation dribble to get to the basket.

Melton received a warm reception from those in his former playing home.

Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman, who traded Melton to the Sixers on draft night, came over during the guard’s pregame on-court routine to chat. About five minutes before tipoff, Melton was greeted by several former teammates including Morant, Tyus Jones, and Brandon Clarke. He received cheers from the home crowd when he was introduced in the starting lineup, and when he re-entered the game in the second quarter.