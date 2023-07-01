Sixers’ quiet start to free agency indicates impact of James Harden uncertainty

The 76ers were a popular national topic as NBA free agency opened Friday night.

Not because of what they did. But because of what they might do, after James Harden stunningly exercised his $35.6 million player option in his contract for the upcoming season in hopes the Sixers will trade him.

And how the Sixers operated in the opening hours of free agency illustrated how much this roster is now in flux, and that the Harden domino will hover until it falls.

The Sixers did not agree to terms with any new players (or returners) as Friday crossed 10 p.m. They lost two key reserves in sharpshooter Georges Niang and combo guard Shake Milton, who agreed to multi-year deals with pay raises with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, respectively. Athletic wing Jalen McDaniels and reserve center Montrezl Harrell are 2022-23 Sixers who had not reached free-agent deals as of late Friday. Backup big man Paul Reed, a restricted free agent, also had not yet agreed to sign an offer sheet with a new team, which the Sixers can match beginning July 6.

The biggest Sixers news that popped Friday, meanwhile, was that they do not plan to sign dynamic guard Tyrese Maxey to a lucrative rookie extension this summer, which further proves the organization’s current uncertainty. Though Maxey — who ranked fifth in the NBA in three-point percentage last season (43.4%) while scoring a career-high 20.3 points per game — is still part of the Sixers’ future, they also desire to keep as much immediate financial flexibility as possible.

Niang’s and Milton’s departures means restocking the bench — particularly with outside shooting and instant-offense guard play — is now a priority, either through a Harden swap or through free-agency signings. And even if Reed returns, adding a more traditional 7-footer would also be valuable.

Various versions of the trade machine had been fired up by outsiders Friday, pondering who could come back in Harden deals with the Los Angeles Clippers or New York Knicks. Or if one deal could be used to acquire assets, before another — perhaps anchored by Maxey and/or Tobias Harris — could add a superstar such as the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, should he request a trade.

Yet it’s unclear how long resolving the Harden saga will take. That Morey waited out Ben Simmons’ holdout until the Harden deal emerged at the 2022 trade deadline offers precedent that he will not rush. Harden, though, has also made things messy when he wanted to leave the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets.

Friday’s initial free-agency flurry saw Fred VanVleet agree to a max deal with the Houston Rockets, and stars such as Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green and Khris Middleton return to their respective teams. Role players such as Gabe Vincent, Dennis Schroder and Bruce Brown found new destinations. Niang and Milton said goodbye to Philly.

But it did not yield much for the Sixers.

Because the fireworks had already arrived Thursday. Their big move is coming … at some point. Until then, the Harden situation will hover.