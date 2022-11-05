The 76ers couldn’t close out the game. A late substitution came back to haunt them. And they still can’t make stops.

Below is my look at three things that stood out during their 106-104 setback to the New York Knicks Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center:

Inability to sustain success

The Sixers (4-6) looked like a team bound to take a comfortable double-digit victory.

Tyrese Maxey was up to 27 points after three quarters. Tobias Harris had 19 while the Sixers built a 83-74 advantage.

But things fell apart for the duo and the Sixers in the fourth quarter.

The smooth shots they made in the third turned into bricks or airballs in the fourth. The solid defensive stops disappeared, and they committed inopportune turnovers.

The Sixers shot 27.3% from the field, including going 3-for-13 on three-pointers, in the fourth quarter. They also committed six turnovers.

Maxey scored four points in the quarter on 1-for-7 shooting to finish with 31 for the game. Harris also had four while making 1 of 2 shots to finish with 23.

Unfortunately, the inability to sustain good performances isn’t uncommon for the Sixers.

They’ve had games where they couldn’t sustain solid ball movements and keep up their pace.

Why does this keep happening over and over?

“I mean, I’m not sure honestly,” De’Anthony Melton said. “We’ve had a lot of different lineups this year. And it just comes with playing with each other. So that type stuff will happen.”

Melton said the Sixers aren’t too worried 10 games into the season. They were also without their two best players in Joel Embiid (flu) and James Harden (foot injury).

“But I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s a recurring thing, but we will get better at closing games,” he said. “That’s what happens when the season goes on.”

Costly substitution

It’s hard to blame Doc Rivers for giving his two available centers key minutes in the fourth quarter.

Montrezl Harrell, who started in place of Embiid, finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Paul Reed had two points, a career-high six steals, and season-high four rebounds.

However, Rivers subbed Reed into the game with 96-94 and Harrell at the foul line with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining.

The Sixers went with their two centers to get additional rebounders and size on the floor. However, Obi Toppin hit a three-pointer over Reed 16 seconds later to give the Knicks 97-96 cushion and the lead for good. Then Maxey responded by turning the ball over on a bad pass to Harris. And Jalen Brunson converted a three-point play on the ensuing possession to put New York up four.

“I think that was definitely the difference when Toppin hit that three on me,” Reed said. “That’s when they took the lead. But they had already went on a run before that. They were already on a run. So it was like the run started before I got in.

“It was just I was supposed to make a block. I was supposed to make that play. And I think that was the difference.”

He’s correct. The Sixers blew a 91-81 lead, and that shot was the difference.

“We went over the play,” Rivers said of defending Toppin. “Toppin had just made a three on Trez the play before. We told our guys not to get sucked in. We did. I thought we still could have got out there. … The guy, give them credit. He’s making shots right now, and we gave them both up.”

Continued defensive woes

The Sixers defensive shortcomings were, once again, on display.

The Knicks basically got whatever shot they wanted while shooting 55.8% in the fourth quarter. There was one point in the season when it seemed like the Sixers made defensive improvements.

However, teams keep exploiting their weaknesses. They drive past them in the half court and easily get open in the perimeter.

They’ll definitely need to make some improvements to have any chance of beating the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

