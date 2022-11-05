The Sixers played at home Friday night. But when the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson dropped a high-arcing shot in through contact, the roar of the crowd could have made one believe they had been transported to Madison Square Garden.

That and-1 finish helped the Knicks top the Sixers, 106-104, on a wild Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center, a game the Sixers played without All-Stars Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) and James Harden (foot strain).

It was Embiid’s third consecutive missed game, yet the first time the Sixers played this season without Harden. Harden, who ranked second in the NBA with 10 assists per game entering Friday, will be re-evaluated in two weeks, though a source confirmed to The Inquirer that he is expected to be out for about a month.

» READ MORE: Sixers will lean heavily on Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton in James Harden's absence

The Sixers led by as many as 12 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks finished the game on a 32-18 flurry.

An Obi Toppin corner three-pointer — which Sixers coach Doc Rivers clearly thought should have resulted in the big man being called for a travel — gave the Knicks a 97-96 lead with less than two minutes to play. Then Brunson’s big and-1 finish to push that advantage to four points came following a Sixers turnover.

The Sixers, though, twice had a chance to tie take the lead with less than a minute to play.

After P.J. Tucker missed the second of two free throws with the Sixers trailing, 101-99, Matisse Thybulle grabbed the rebound and passed the ball to Tyrese Maxey, who missed the three-pointer. Then, after a Georges Niang three-pointer got the Sixers within 105-104 with about eight seconds to play and Brunson went 1-of-2 from the line, De’Anthony Melton airballed a corner three-pointer.

A 27-10 third-quarter run temporarily turned the game in the Sixers’ favor. That lead stretched to 86-74 early in the final frame on a three-pointer by Furkan Korkmaz, whose first points of the season demonstrated how deep Rivers had to go into his bench.

The Sixers (4-6) shot 37.8% from the floor and 13-of-47 from three-point range. But they got 18 more shot attempts thanks to 22 Knicks turnovers, which the Sixers converted into 22 points.

Tyrese Maxey, No. 1 option

Without Embiid and Harden, Maxey (31 points) spent his 22nd birthday as the Sixers’ clear top offensive option.

Though Maxey started a shaky 5-of-14 from the floor, his 10 consecutive points capped by a step-back three-pointer helped the Sixers quickly flip an eight-point deficit into a 69-66 lead about midway through the third quarter that his team extended from there. He also finished with seven assists, including one to Melton for a corner three-pointer that pushed the Sixers’ advantage back out 91-81 with 6:42 to play.

» READ MORE: Tyrese Maxey’s keepsake, a ‘Hustle’ reunion, and the best locker room tidbits from the week

Though Maxey’s offensive load won’t be quite as large when Embiid returns, Friday did provide a glimpse at how defenses will focus on him. His 29 shot attempts were a career high.

Harris (23 points on an efficient 9-of-15 from the floor, nine rebounds, four assists) and Melton (12 points on 4-of-18 from the floor, nine assists, five rebounds) were the Sixers’ other primary shot-takers.

Funky lineups

Out of necessity, Rivers had to turn to an unconventional starting lineup and rotation. Every available Sixer played at least 11 minutes.

Montrezl Harrell (14 points, seven reboudnds) started in place of Embiid, while Melton (who missed Wednesday’s loss to Washington because of back stiffness) slid into Harden’s spot along the perimeter.

» READ MORE: With Sixers newcomers taking rotation minutes, some well-known returners are waiting for meaningful playing time

Shake Milton was an early sub after Melton picked up two first-quarter fouls, while Georges Niang, Paul Reed, Matisse Thybulle, and Korkmaz had entered by the end of the first quarter.

For stretches at the end of the first and beginning of the second, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Niang, and Reed were on the floor together with Melton or Milton at point guard. Neither lineup has been used at all so far this season.

The Sixers also played a portion of the fourth quarter with a Milton-Melton-Thybulle-Niang-Reed lineup before Maxey and Harris returned with about eight minutes to play.