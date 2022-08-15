James Harden’s return to the 76ers became official July 27, when the team announced he had re-signed a contract that The Inquirer confirmed was for two years and $68.6 million with a player option on the second year.

That could signal the end of the Sixers’ roster building this offseason. They improved their depth and toughness by adding veteran big man P.J. Tucker, defensive guard De’Anthony Melton, and wing shooter Danuel House. They are also counting on Harden, the 10-time All-Star they acquired in a blockbuster deal at last February’s trade deadline, to return to form with a full summer to heal and strengthen his hamstring along with more time to jell with MVP contender Joel Embiid and the rest of his teammates.

With more than a month remaining until training camp, here are some lingering questions that could determine whether the Sixers have propelled themselves into contender status in a competitive Eastern Conference.

The Durant domino

Kevin Durant is still a Brooklyn Net, with momentum stagnating after his trade request became public hours before free agency began on June 30 — until he reportedly issued an ultimatum to owner Joe Tsai earlier this month. Durant reportedly told Tsai he must choose between Durant or general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. Tsai then publicly backed Marks and Nash on Twitter.

Though a report from SNY surfaced shortly after that there are “high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade,” they do not have the same collection of assets — most notably, draft picks — as other potential trade partners. Any Sixers deal would likely involve some combination of rising star guard Tyrese Maxey, standout forward Tobias Harris, and defensive stalwart Matisse Thybulle.

Additionally, the Durant saga is likely putting the rest of the trade market in a holding pattern. On draft night, the Sixers tried to acquire Eric Gordon in a deal involving Thybulle. Gordon, another Houston Rockets connection, would provide scoring pop and a veteran presence for the win-now Sixers.

The Boston Celtics have reportedly explored a deal for Durant involving standout wing Jaylen Brown (and possibly defensive player of the year Marcus Smart), a short-term swing to immediately bolster the team coming off an NBA Finals appearance. The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors have also been reported as possible landing spots. Meanwhile, things have become complicated with Durant’s primary Western Conference suitor, the Phoenix Suns, after they matched the Indiana Pacers’ offer sheet to bring back restricted free-agent center Deandre Ayton. Now Ayton cannot be traded before Jan. 15, and has veto power on any deal for a full year.

That means a universe exists in which Durant is still a Net when the season begins. That could continue to delay other player movement and — assuming, unlike Ben Simmons, Durant opts to play instead of holding out — makes Brooklyn a stronger team until Durant departs.

Additionally, if Utah All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is traded that could impact the East’s pecking order, since the New York Knicks and Heat have been listed as his most likely suitors.

Embiid’s health (and maybe Tucker’s health?)

After playing through a torn thumb ligament and orbital fracture during the Sixers’ second-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat, Embiid had surgery on the thumb (and on his left index finger in an unrelated procedure) in late May.

Though the Sixers said then that they expect Embiid to be ready for training camp, it’s reasonable to wonder how much he has been able to do while recovering from the surgery. Boris Diaw, the general manager of the French national team (which Embiid has taken steps to join), recently told BasketNews that Embiid “would’ve liked to play” in Eurobasket in September if not for the injury.

Meanwhile, Tucker posted a photo on Instagram in late July of him wearing what appeared to be a hospital gown and bracelet, with a bandage around his elbow (as if blood was drawn) and the fingers-crossed emoji. The Sixers and Tucker’s representation have not announced that he has suffered any type of injury.

The Harden effect

After insisting his hamstring was fine throughout his initial stint with the Sixers, Harden acknowledged in an interview with Yahoo! Sports that he “wasn’t right last season and still almost averaged a triple-double.”

But now Harden is in the middle of his first full offseason since 2019. This presents an opportunity for him to prove that last season’s struggles to explode past defenders, finish at the basket, and consistently hit outside shots were more related to that lingering injury than to his age and fitness level.

Harden’s three-point percentage (.330) with the Sixers and Nets last season was the lowest of his career, while his field-goal percentage (.410) was his worst since his rookie season. He was, however, an elite facilitator, ranking second in the NBA in assists per game (10.3).

Maxey’s development

After a breakout second season, expectations will be high for Maxey in 2022-23. He averaged 17.5 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting a blistering 42.7% from three-point distance, and was an ideal complement to Embiid and Harden because of his speed to drive to the basket and get out in transition.

Maxey is already known for his relentless work ethic that he applied to his first two professional offseasons, including early morning sessions with veteran guard Rajon Rondo. Before Maxey left the Wells Fargo Center for the final time after the Sixers’ playoff loss to the Heat, he said “NGE” — meaning “not good enough” — would be his offseason mantra.

Maxey said then that he planned to focus on his handle, which will help him make plays for others and create his own shot off the dribble.

Tampering punishment?

News surfaced in late July that the NBA is investigating the Sixers for possible tampering during their free-agency process, when Harden declined his $47.4 million player option — and then re-signed at a $14 million pay cut — to open up salary-cap space to sign Tucker and House. ESPN reported that “there have been questions about whether there’s already a handshake agreement in place on a future contract [for Harden] — which would be in violation of collective bargaining rules.”

It took months for the league to conclude its investigations of the Heat and Chicago Bulls, who ultimately each lost a second-round draft pick for speaking too early to the representatives of Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, respectively, before acquiring the player in a sign-and-trade last summer.

The NBA is also investigating the Knicks for possible tampering in their signing of former Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson.