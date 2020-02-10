In this Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey and The Athletics’ Michael Lee talk about Furkan Korkmaz’s performance in Sunday night’s victory over the Chicago Bulls. They also discuss Joel Embiid’s shushing the home crowd following a dunk and a three-pointer. Pompey and Lee also talk about how Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III fit into a crowded group of wings. And they both agree that the Sixers two-game winning streak over the Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies is nice, but doesn’t really mean much in the big picture.
