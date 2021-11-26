Tyrese Maxey and Youth Services, Inc. were bound to form a partnership.

The YSI truancy prevention program was looking for someone with a high profile to serve as a role model for students and help get their message across. Meanwhile, the 76ers point guard was looking for a Philadelphia organization to be a part of the Tyrese Maxey Foundation. He wanted to focus on youths who were doing well in school.

The pairing is understandable, considering that both sides have a relationship with Rodney Veney, a business consultant who is a senior director of the Philly Pride AAU club.

» READ MORE: Two-time MVP Steph Curry is a ‘proud, proud brother’ of Sixers sharpshooter Seth Curry

Maxey’s uncle and business manager Brandon McKay and Maxey’s mother, Denise, informed Veney what Maxey was looking for. Then three weeks ago, Keshia Brunson, a YSI truancy prevention program supervisor, spoke with Veney about their wishes. And on Friday, Maxey hosted a meet-and-greet at YSI’s Crittenton Family Support Center in the Germantown section of Philly.

“Whenever you have the chance to try to give back and help people, I feel like you should,” Maxey said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

The event recognized 10 middle- and high-school students in the YSI program for their improvement and commitment this year and throughout the pandemic. The students walked the red carpet and had their names called by Maxey. The second-year player provided gift cards and trophies. Maxey, his mother, and parents of the students spoke during the event.

The students on hand overcame truancy barriers that included homelessness, parents with addiction issues, or challenges that come from living in rough neighborhoods. YSI has been protecting children from abuse and neglect for more than 65 years.

The partnership with Maxey “means everything, because we are such a small agency,” said Nadirah Young, a YSI truancy prevention program supervisor. “Sometimes we fall under the radar. Our students fall under the radar. So it’s good that we [have] the positive reinforcement just to let them know we care, especially [because] living in the city right now is a little chaotic. I feel some students feel defeated.

“They need that positive influence, that positive role model just to see.”

Young and the other supervisors were shocked at how quickly this event was turned around. But it shows how much the Maxeys are invested in helping the community.

“So when you are blessed, you are required now to give back to the community,” said Maxey’s father, Tyrone.

» READ MORE: Tobias Harris’ short-lived return presents yet another hurdle for the shorthanded Sixers

Over the summer, Maxey hosted a basketball clinic at South Garland High School, his alma mater in the Dallas area. They also had a movie-watching experience.

“That’s the two main things we did when he got his foundation off the ground,” Tyrone Maxey said. “We are going to do more and more.”

One of the things they have planned is a Christmas event with YSI called Maxey’s Santa Shop.

Said Young: “I don’t think we can put into words how grateful we are for this opportunity, just being about to put it together in such short notice.”