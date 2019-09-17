The “worldwide leader” and other networks now must contend with the news that Roethlisberger will miss the rest of the NFL season with an elbow injury. Not only will ESPN air Dolphins-Steelers in Week 11, the network will also feature Pittsburgh taking on the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals in prime time in Week 4. So the hope at ESPN has to be that backup quarterback Mason Rudolph, the Steelers’ third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft, lights it up and becomes a story line on his own.