Question: What an interesting, but frustrating season. The positives of signing Harper and McCutchen, acquiring Realmuto, and trading Santana so that Hoskins could move to first base were all excellent moves, but then seemingly outweighed by all the negatives. The failure to sign Hamels, the failure to sign Keuchel thus allowing him to sign with Atlanta, the assumption that Eflin, Pivetta, and Velasquez could join Nola and Arrieta to form an outstanding rotation, and then firing a pitching coach to go with a rookie coach all combine to make Klentak and Kapler look like the very inexperienced leaders that they are. What do you and your fellow writers think at this point? Are you as pessimistic as I am, or do you see the possibility of a bright future for our Phillies?