For the first time since 1994, the men’s World Cup is returning to the United States, which will co-host the event with Mexico and Canada. And for the first time ever, Philadelphia will be one of the host cities, which is appropriate considering the tournament will coincide with the nation’s 250th birthday.

The announcement was made by FIFA, world soccer’s governing body, during a TV show broadcast from Manhattan to the world. Hershey’s Christian Pulisic, the biggest star of the U.S. men’s team, was part of the show. And there were jubilant celebrations by a crowd at LOVE Park in Center City that included fans, local youth players, and representatives from the city, the Eagles, and the Union.

Among them was Union captain Alejandro Bedoya, who played for the United States at the 2014 men’s World Cup. Some of his current and former colleagues — including Pulisic, Downingtown’s Zack Steffen, and Medford’s Brenden and Paxten Aaronson — could play in the 2026 tournament. Pulisic, Steffen, and Brenden Aaronson are on course to play in this fall’s edition in Qatar, and they star for some of the world’s most famous club teams.

They’re all familiar with a chant popularized by Union fans, then adopted by the Eagles, that was taken from English soccer fan culture: “No one likes us, we don’t care.” Those words have been proven false. The world’s most popular sport likes Philadelphia very much.

“Philadelphia just showed what it was,” FIFA vice president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said, praising how much the city showed that it wanted to bring the event to town. — Jonathan Tannenwald

Earlier, we mentioned a trio of Title IX features, but we felt that one specifically deserved a bit more attention, as you might have missed it on Thursday amid all the soccer and Flyers news. Olivia Reiner spoke to Temple women’s fencing coach Nikki Franke, who launched the program in 1972, became the first Black woman to coach a Division I fencing program, and just celebrated her 50th season at the helm.

But before 1972, [the Temple women’s fencing] program didn’t have a history. In fact, it didn’t exist. The university only offered the sport to women in the form of a club populated by students enrolled in a fencing class. That changed when 21-year-old public health graduate student and fencing teacher Nikki Franke approached women’s athletic director Barbara Lockhart — “Being very naive,” Franke said. “Absolutely naive.” — and asked her why Temple lacked a bona fide women’s fencing team.

Lockhart told her if enough students expressed interest, Franke could start an official team that would compete against other schools.

“Not many schools would have given me that opportunity,” Franke said. “There is no school that would have let a 21-year-old recent college graduate start a Division I program. So you look back and you go, ‘That was crazy.’”

This past season, Franke, the first Black woman to coach an NCAA Division I fencing team, celebrated her 50th anniversary at the helm of the Temple program. The start of her tenure coincided with the passage of Title IX, which protects people from sex-based discrimination in education programs and activities.

Without Franke and without Title IX, the Temple women’s fencing program would not exist as it is known today.

“She is just one of the most outstanding women, this century or any other,” said Pixie Roane, a former Temple fencer and head coach of the Wallingford-Swarthmore Panthers Fencing Club. “People talk about Eleanor Roosevelt. Yes, you’re right. But I’ve got to tell you, Dr. Nikki Franke, to me, she’s one of the greatest women in this century or any other because of what she’s done, not only in the world of athletics, but also in the health education field.”

