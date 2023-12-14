The best Philly athlete outfits of the week, featuring a Big Dom tribute from Landon Dickerson

In the second edition of our style rankings, we’ve got a few new entries to the list — including a new entry to Philadelphia.

While this was yet another bad week for the Eagles, it was a great week for their fashion. There were also a few Sixers (including this week’s number one) pulling off noteworthy pregame moments.

Here are our five favorite looks from this week:

5. Landon Dickerson

The kelly green sweatsuit topped with the green cap (seen in the second picture here) is great enough on its own, but the nod to security chief Dom DiSandro, who wasn’t allowed on the Eagles’ sideline against Dallas, is perfect. Free Big Dom. Haven’t the Birds suffered enough without him?

4. Tobias Harris

We’ll circle back to the Pat Bev outfit, don’t worry, but Tobias Harris’ all black outfit deserves its flowers as well. It looks so clean, especially with the white detailing on the jacket and the sneakers, which add extra

3. Tyrese Maxey

There are so many colors in Tyrese Maxey’s outfit, but like last week, the jacket and sneakers really pull it together. I love the neutral color palette and of course, the eagle on the sweatshirt.

2. Shaquille Leonard

Leonard is a worthy contender for No. 1 with this suit. Three pieces (and the coordinated tie and socks!) with the subtle plaid, excellent. The white cowboy hat — while on the road in Dallas — is also excellent. One of the best traditional suit looks an Eagle has worn this season, and in only his first game!

1. Patrick Beverley

Ultimately, I have to give the number one slot to Pat Bev, who pulled off four sick looks last week. When he’s not on the court, it seems like Beverley is literally always in a beanie for the winter, and he coordinates each one perfectly with the outfit.

Sixers fans especially liked his black peacoat look, as shown by his win in their online poll. But my favorite is his giraffe print peacoat from Wednesday. The two aviator jackets with the fur collars from earlier in the week also play well with the hats. Pat Bev has his signature look locked down.