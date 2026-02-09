Monday’s Olympics TV schedule: Snowboarding, figure skating, speedskating, and more

At any Olympics, there’s a chance you might tune in to something you rarely see and get hooked.

For this writer, long track speedskating is one such sport. Back in the 1990s, Bonnie Blair and Dan Jansen were among the most famous Americans at the Winter Games: Blair for her many gold medals, and Jansen for coming up painfully short many times before finally triumphing in 1994.

This year, the top U.S. speedskaters are Erin Jackson on the women’s side and Casey Dawson on the men’s side. There’s also an interesting story in Brittany Bowe, and not just because of her impressive career.

Bowe is going for her third career Olympic medal at age 37, having won bronze in the team pursuit in 2018 and another bronze in the 1,000 meters in 2022. She has held the 1,000-meter world record three times in her career, including the current mark since 2019, and is the American record holder in the 1,500.

But that’s only part of Bowe’s story. She’s originally from Ocala, Fla., about an hour and a half north of Tampa — not what you’d think of as fertile ground for an ice sport. She trains at the Olympic facility in Salt Lake City, where the 2002 Games were held and the 2034 Games will be. It’s one of just six long track speedskating ovals in the United States.

On top of that, Bowe played college basketball from 2006-10 at Florida Atlantic. She didn’t play against any Big 5 teams back then, so not many people around here would be able to say they saw her before she was famous. But plenty of people have seen her in recent times, and more will at these Olympics.

The women’s 1,000 meters will be live on USA Network from 11:30 a.m. to noon Philadelphia time, then on NBC until 12:45 p.m. Other big events Monday include two that NBC will carry live: snowboarding’s women’s big air final at 1:30 p.m. and figure skating’s ice dance at 2:40 p.m. The ice dance competition will start on USA at 1:20 p.m.

How to watch the Olympics on TV and stream online

NBC’s TV coverage will have live events from noon to 5 p.m. Philadelphia time on weekdays and starting in the mornings on the weekends. There’s a six-hour time difference between Italy and here. The traditional prime-time coverage will have highlights of the day and storytelling features.

As far as the TV channels, the Olympics are airing on NBC, USA, CNBC, and NBCSN. Spanish coverage can be found on Telemundo and Universo.

NBCSN is carrying the Gold Zone whip-around show that was so popular during the Summer Olympics in 2024, with hosts including Scott Hanson of NFL RedZone. It used to be just on Peacock, NBC’s online streaming service, but now is on TV, too.

Every event is available to stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You’ll have to log in with your pay-TV provider, whether cable, satellite, or streaming platforms including YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

On Peacock, the events are on the platform’s premium subscription tier, which starts at $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year.

Here is the full event schedule for the entire Olympics, and here are live scores and results.

Monday’s Olympics TV schedule

NBC

Noon: Speedskating — Women’s 1,000 m 12:45 p.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s team combined, downhill and slalom (tape-delayed) 1:30 p.m.: Snowboarding — Women’s big air final 2:40 p.m.: Figure skating — Ice dance, rhythm dance 8 p.m.: Prime time show replays including Alpine skiing, figure skating, and freestyle skiing 11:35 p.m.: Late show replays including snowboarding and speedskating

USA Network

4:30 a.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s team combined, downhill portion 6:30 a.m.: Freestyle skiing — Women’s slopestyle final 8 a.m.: Alpine skiing — Men’s team combined, slalom portion 11 a.m.: Luge — Women’s singles first run 11:30 a.m.: Speedskating — Women’s 1,000 meters 12:05 p.m.: Curling - Mixed doubles semifinals 12:35 p.m.: Luge — Women’s singles second run 1:20 p.m.: Figure Skating — Ice dance, rhythm dance 2:40 p.m.: Ice hockey — United States vs. Switzerland women 5 p.m.: Ice hockey — Canada vs. Czechia women (joined in progress)

