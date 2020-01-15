With the show about a month away, Graham (real name Edward Gudonis) is still working on his set, in which he plans to mix old material with new jokes about life in a wheelchair. He had his son-in-law put together a mixing board that attaches to his chair, and he’ll wear a headset with a microphone. The goal is to do a full 45 minutes onstage, but Conklin admits that might be tough, considering how unpredictable Graham’s recovery has been.