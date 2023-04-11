Drexel’s Keishana Washington goes undrafted in the WNBA draft

On Monday night, former Drexel guard Keishana Washington went undrafted in the 2023 WNBA draft.

Coming into the draft, Washington was projected anywhere from the late second round to going undrafted.

The 5-foot-7 guard had one of the greatest careers in Philadelphia college history. Her 2,363 career points rank second at Drexel, fourth in the Colonial Athletic Association, and sixth in City 6 history. She ended her career with 65 consecutive games in double figures and is the all-time leading scorer from Canada in women’s basketball history.

» READ MORE: A day in the life of Drexel star Keishana Washington

This past season, Washington scored 40 points four times, making her the 10th player since 2009-10 to have at least four games with 40 points in a season. She averaged 27.7 points per game, third in the nation behind Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist (28.9 ppg) and Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (27.8 ppg). Washington set a Drexel record and is second in Colonial Athletic Association history with 858 points last year.

Despite her obvious skill, there was speculation that Washington’s 5′7 height might be considered a liability in the pro game.