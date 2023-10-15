New York Liberty stave off WNBA Finals sweep with 87-73 win over Las Vegas Aces

NEW YORK — After getting run over by the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces in the first two games of the WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty staved off a sweep Sunday afternoon in the best way they could.

And it wasn’t about the offensive firepower of their stars.

The most important side of the 87-73 final score was undoubtedly the second one. New York’s defense was uncharacteristically poor in Games 1 and 2, losses by 99-82 and a whopping 104-76.

This time, the Liberty were locked in. But even so, they led by just three points at the end of the first and second quarters. The Barclays Center crowd had roared every step of the way, but knew things were too close for comfort.

The third quarter was the decisive one. New York held Las Vegas to just 10 points, with five blocked shots — two by this year’s MVP Breanna Stewart, two by Jonquel Jones, and one by Sabrina Ionescu.

Jones finished with a team-high 27 points, plus eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and three steals. Stewart tallied 20 points, 12 boards, four assists and two blocks.

“We watched the film and took it personal,” Jones told the crowd in a postgame interview on the court that was barely audible over the fans’ cheers.

The Aces’ Kelsey Plum led all scorers with 29 points, and star forward A’ja Wilson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Las Vegas’ day was made worse when star point guard Chelsea Gray suffered a lower leg injury late in the fourth quarter and had to be assisted to the locker room in a lot of pain. The exact nature of the injury isn’t known yet.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN Deportes) in Brooklyn.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.