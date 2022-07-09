From the fallout of NBA free agency to an NHL draft that included a big trade for the Flyers, it’s been a busy week. And that doesn’t even take into account the only team actually in-season: the Bryce Harper-less Phillies, who have suddenly found themselves back in a playoff spot thanks to some improved pitching and a red-hot Kyle Schwarber.

With so much news, you probably couldn’t follow it all — or at least didn’t have time to read everything you wanted. Fear not. We’re back with our weekly roundup of the biggest and best stories of the week, and it’s certainly going to include a few stories you missed.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right in with Jonathan Tannenwald’s in-depth story on why Philadelphia doesn’t have a major professional women’s sports team and, perhaps more importantly, what needs to happen to get one.

You could barely inbound a pass at a WNBA arena without hitting someone who wants a team in Philadelphia. There’s been chatter for years about it, from players such as Broomall’s Natasha Cloud all the way up to Collingswood-born commissioner Cathy Englebert. ...

Another locally bred star in the league, North Philly’s Kahleah Copper, also wants to see a team in her hometown.

“There’s a lot of young girls and there’s a lot of women’s basketball fans in Philly who would love to see that team and who would love to support that team,” said Copper, who will play in the All-Star Game (1 p.m. Sunday, 6abc) at the same Chicago arena where she led the Sky to last year’s WNBA title. “So I’m definitely an advocate for it. I would love to see a team in Philly. It would be amazing for the city.”

We’ll hear from Englebert on Sunday morning, when she holds a news conference just over an hour before tipoff. — Jonathan Tannenwald

So why hasn’t a team arrived? How can the Sixers help? And what other pro leagues have a chance at expansion in Philly? Read Jonathan’s story for much more.

What you need to know

Worth the time …

Each week, we highlight a story here that might have felt a little long to commit to during the week but is absolutely worth the time. This time, it’s the latest installment in our Icons series from Olivia Reiner, focusing on former Flyer and Hockey Hall of Famer Eric Lindros, who changed the course of the franchise when he arrived 30 years ago.

Long before Lindros became an NHL star and Philadelphia icon, he was “The Next One,” a prospect so highly touted as a teenager that 30 years ago, two teams traded for him at the same time.

In the summer of 1989, then-Flyers head coach Paul Holmgren and general manager Bob Clarke traveled to Ontario to scout several players at a Hockey Canada camp leading up to the 1990 World Juniors. Sixteen-year-old Lindros, who played for the Metro Junior B St. Michael’s Buzzers at the time, physically stuck out “like a sore thumb” among his peers, Holmgren said.

But Holmgren wasn’t wowed by Lindros’ size alone. Unlike other gangly 16-year-olds whom Holmgren scouted in the past, Lindros boasted a rare sense of coordination.

“That’s the first time I’d seen Eric, I don’t know if Bob had seen him before or not,” Holmgren said. “But Clarkie, I remember him saying vividly, ‘Oh, we’ve got to figure out a way to get this guy.’” — Olivia Reiner

You can read Olivia’s full story, here.