Summer’s here, but it may not be the summer we planned. Out: big parties, rowdy beer gardens. In: Picnics and road trips.
Getting a beer during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been difficult, thanks to home delivery and local pickup options, and even the ability to brew your own beer while under lockdown. But now that all of Pennsylvania is starting to reopen, some of us may want to go out for a beer run. Way out.
Pennsylvania has long been awash with great beer, with more than 400 craft breweries in the commonwealth, which produced 3.6 million barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. And now, we can finally visit some of them again.
We’ve rounded up a dozen PA breweries that you can make a day trip out of visiting, whether that means some outdoor dining and drinking, or just a quick trip for some curbside pickup. Check out the list below:
La Cabra isn’t a far trip from Philly, but it is a good one – especially now that they are offering seating for food and beer at their outdoor bier tents (seatings at 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday by reservation only). Or, you can order your brews and food online ahead for curbside pickup (3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tues.-Sun.).
Pro tip: Valley Forge National Historical Park is about a 10-minute drive away, so you could plan for a hike before your visit.
642 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, 22 miles from Center City, 610-240-7908, info@lacabrabrewing.com lacabrabrewing.com
No on-site dining yet at this great Royersford-based brewery (or its Chester Springs counterpart), but you can still get your Stickman fix. Currently, the brewery is offering order-ahead curbside pickup for food and beer at both of its locations (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weds.-Thurs., and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fri.-Sun.).
Pro tip: If you’ve got a sweet-tooth, Suzy-Jo Donuts (a favorite of Inquirer food writer Michael Klein’s back in 2013) is right down the road.
326 N. Lewis Rd. Ste. #240, Royersford, 32 miles from Center City, 484-938-5900, info@stickmanbrews.com, stickmanbrews.com
This Chester County brewery is offering curbside pick-up (3 p.m.-6 p.m., Fri.-Sat.) for crowlers of its stellar beers and sangrias — plus house-made sodas and bags of locally roasted coffee from L’Assemblee Coffee, if you’re looking for something alcohol-free.
Pro tip: This weekend marks KBC’s five-year anniversary, which they’ll celebrate with ale-infused cupcakes, according to their Instagram page.
109 S. Broad St. Ste. #2, Kennett Square, 38 miles from Center City, 610-444-0440, kennettbrewingcompany@gmail.com, kennettbrewingcompany.com
If you’re not into traveling, Free Will is shipping their brews to all of Pennsylvania. But their Perkasie spot is worth the trip thanks to a newly opened outdoor beer garden (12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fri.-Sun.) in a field adjacent to their building, which is complete with a pop-up bar and sanitizing stations. Online order pick-up and takeout are also available.
Pro tip: Should you want to work up a pre-beer sweat, Nockamixon State Park is about a 20-minute drive away (but sorry, disc-golfers — the course is currently closed).
410 E. Walnut St., Perkasie, 40 miles from Center City, 267-354-0813, freewillbrewing.com
You can make a reservation for a tented outdoor table at this Bucks brewery (call 215-939-7874), or just show up for first-come, first-served seating at an uncovered table (open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fri., 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Sat., and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sun.). Or, order online for some food and beer — available in crowlers and growlers — ahead of your visit and pick it up to take home.
Pro tip: The Quakertown Farmers Market and Flea Market is a five-minute drive from the brewery — and it’s open on weekends thanks to the area’s yellow phase designation — so feel free to do some socially distant shopping.
117 W. Broad St., Quakertown, 47 miles from Center City, 267-490-5168, kris@theproperbrewing.com, theproperbrewing.com
Funk’s Emmaus brewery is currently offering curbside pickup on four-packs of about a dozen of their brews. Or if you want a more relaxing option, they have an outdoor beer garden (4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thurs.-Fri., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sat., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sun.), reservations not required.
Pro tip: To get a little nature in before your visit, check out the nearby Wildlands Conservancy South Mountain Preserve, which offers nine miles of hiking trails.
19 S. 6th St., Emmaus, 52 miles from Center City, 610-421-8270, info@funkbrewing.com, funkbrewing.com
If a drive through bucolic Bucks County to get some beer sounds good to you, Great Barn Brewery is your place. You can order four-packs, cases, and 22-ounce bottles of their beers online, and pick up at the brewery’s Kintnersville farm, where they happen to grow all the grain with which they brew (open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fri., and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.).
Pro tip: Check out Ringing Rocks County Park — about four miles away — where you can check out Bucks County’s largest waterfall, and strike some boulders that will ring like bells (as the name would suggest).
665 Kintner Rd., Kintnersville, 58 miles from Center City, steve@greatbarnbrewery.com, greatbarnbrewery.com
For a beer menu not dominated by hoppy IPAs, head to Bethelehem’s south side. There Bonn Place Brewing is offering curbside pick-up of four-packs, cases, growlers, and crowlers of its brews. Plus, first-come, first-served outdoor seating is also available (4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mon.-Tues., 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Weds, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thurs.-Fri., 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sun.).
Pro tip: Get a little outdoor R&R on the Saucon Rail Trail, which offers 7.5 miles of hiking trail on what used to be a railroad track — and it’s only about 15 minutes from Bonn.
310-14 Taylor St., Bethlehem, 69 miles from Center City, 610-419-6660, sam@bonnbrewing.com, bonnbrewing.com
If you want your beer run to take you up to the Poconos, Barley Creek — the area’s first microbrewery since Prohibition — is your spot. Currently, they are offering takeout on food and beer, and even bottles of their spirits and canned cocktails. Outdoor dining is also available (11 a.m.-9p.m. Sun.-Thurs, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.), and indoor dining is coming.
Pro tip: Barley Creek is located right next to Big Pocono State Park, so feel free to get your hike on — or for something a little more combative, The Paintball Asylum is just down the road.
1174 Sullivan Trail, Tannersville, 102 miles from Center City, 570-629-9399, brewpub@barleycreek.com, barleycreek.com
Situated on 77 acres of land, Wyndridge Farm is the perfect place to enjoy a socially distanced beer or cider, which you can do on weekends with their pop-up beer garden (open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday). But if you want to grab and go, their Farm Store Drive-Thru offers beer, cider, and wine (1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Weds.-Fri., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.).
Pro tip: About a 10-minute drive from Wyndridge is William Kain Park, where you can fish in two lakes, and hike on 12 miles of trails.
885 S. Pleasant Ave., Dallastown, 104 miles from Center City, 717-244-9900, info@wyndridge.com. wyndridge.com
Located inside the Al’s of Hampden restaurant, Pizza Boy is offering curbside pickup of a staggering variety of six-packs, crowlers, bottles, and cases of brews — plus food. And now, both indoor and outdoor dining are also available (11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon.-Weds., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat., 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.).
Pro tip: High-speed indoor go-karting sounds good (before you drink, of course)? Autobahn Indoor Speedway & Events’ nearby location, located about 15 minutes away, is now open for walk-ins and private reservations.
2240 Millennium Way, Enola, 115 miles from Center City, 717-728-3840, info@pizzaboybrewing.com, pizzaboybrewing.com
This massive Union County brewery is touted as Pennsylvania’s largest brewpub, and because the area is in the green phase, they are open for both indoor and outdoor dining (12 p.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily starting next week). Plus, you can pop into their location for takeout beer, no online order ahead necessary.
Pro tip: The Buffalo Valley Rail Trail offers 9.5 miles of finished, scenic trail for walking, running, and bicycling, and runs right behind the brewery.
5 N. 8th St. Ste. #1, Mifflinburg, 161 miles from Center City, 570-966-7878, info@rustyrailbrewing.com, rustyrailbrewing.com