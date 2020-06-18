View this post on Instagram

The La Cabra Bier Tents are now open 6 days a week! . . We will be doing two seating, Tuesday - Sunday. The first seating from 5 to 6:30 pm and the second from 7 to 8:30 pm. Between the seating each bier tent will be disinfected and cleaned. . . If you would like to make a reservation for a tent please give our building a call (click contact in our bio), we have staff members answering phones starting at 2pm each day. . . If you know that you will not be able to join us us for your reservation or would like to cancel, please let us know. . . We have 8 bier tents available and each tent can seat up to 6 people (including children). . . Please see attached pictures for food offerings and dining guidelines. . . Payment: Credit / Debit Cards are the preferred method of payment. . . We will continue to offer curbside beer and food pickup from our normal menu as well. All curbside pickup orders will now be picked up in front of the brewery (no longer behind). . . Curbside Pickup hours will remain the same. 3 - 8 pm, Tuesday - Sunday.