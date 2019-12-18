Terrarium

10-inch bubble fish bowl or terrarium bowl

2-3 cups aquarium gravel

1 heaping tsp. activated charcoal

Succulent soil

3-5 succulents

Spoon

Optional decorating items: Larger stones, sand, dried flowers, seashells, pinecones, tree branch cuttings, reindeer moss, etc.

Fill the terrarium bowl one-inch high with aquarium gravel, using your hands or the back of a spoon to pat it down and spread it evenly. Sprinkle the activated carbon across the gravel.

Add succulent soil until the bowl is at least one-third filled. You’ll want enough soil to cover the plug of each succulent, but feel free to add more, if desired.

Loosen up the roots of each succulent by gently squeezing the bottom of each plug. With a spoon, create a small hole in the soil inside the terrarium bowl. Place a succulent in the hole, and gently push the soil around its base until firmly secured. Repeat with remaining succulents. Decorate the empty space with additional items, like stones or seashells, if desired.

Create a note with care instructions for your recipient. Terrarium should, ideally, be placed in an area with bright, indirect sun and watered once a week using a turkey baster or by placing one to two ice cubes around each succulent.

—Amy Scipioni, buyer for Floral & Hardy of Skippack