Spacey pop hip-hop’s most face-tattooed friend (and Ozzy Osbourne collaborator) Post Malone is coming to the Wells Fargo. The chart-topper sounds more relaxed now than he did when we first heard him on his 2015 debut single "White Iverson,” (where he compares himself to the former 76er). Now, Malone’s sandy voice is less aggressive and more sing-song-y that the Post of yore, but fans can expect his usual blend of country, rock, hip-hop, and modern soft soul, executed in the same drowsy drawl that he brought to 2016’s Stoney, 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys, and his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. — A.D. Amorosi