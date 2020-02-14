My compliments to the pretzel bite chef, though. These soft and chewy nubs are spot-on warm and salty, perfect for their honey mustard dip. Points off for the popcorn, however, which is slightly scorched. And the “Asian” steak and shrimp bowl, one of the culinary splurges at $17.99, has such chewy chunks of beef and treacly teriyaki sauce, it would be run out of both Chinatown a half block north of this theater and the Panda Express a half block south.