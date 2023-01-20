Ebisu Japanese Life Store opens in Chinatown, along with Mochinut

Philly’s first Ebisu Japanese Life Store has opened at 1023 Arch Street in Chinatown — doughnut store Mochinut previously opened in 2022. After Ebisu’s week-long soft opening, the stores will host a grand opening on Saturday with lion dances and a live DJ at 11 a.m. and ribbon cutting at 11:15 a.m.

Ebisu was founded in Osaka, Japan and gained popularity in the U.S. for its wide selection of anime products. (Seven U.S. locations are now open.) Walk inside the mochi doughnut shop and head to the back to explore the brightly lit, bi-level store filled with Japanese imported snacks, drinks, beauty care, home goods and kitchenware.

For general manager Edwin Lau, it’s exciting to see the store open after two years of planning. The project began in 2020 by owners David Taing and Kenny Poon, who co-own the Chinatown Square food hall, along with other establishments.

“We feel like Philadelphia has been missing something this — this is a one-of-a-kind store,” with around 10,000 product lines on shelves, said Lau.

A large action figure dispenser greets visitors at the entrance where they can purchase coins to receive toy. There are aisles of imported grab-and-go items from bottles of cold brew and fruit teas, to bags of potato chips and boxed chocolates, as well as face masks, makeup and other beauty care items. At the back of the store, head down the stairs to the second level, where decorated clay pots, backpacks, hair products, food storage items and more are offered.

On Saturday’s opening, guests will receive perks like a free face towel with $50 purchase or a complimentary blanket with a $150 shopping spree. The store celebrations continue until Monday with bonuses on “rechargeable member” cards like a $200 card with a 15% add-on.

Be sure to stop by Mochinut too — the first 50 guests get a free doughnut.

Ebisu Japanese Life Store

📍 1023 Arch St.,📞 215-598-2463, 🌐 usebisu.com

Mochinut

📍1023 Arch St.,📞 215-315-8867, 🌐 instagram.com/mochinut_chinatown