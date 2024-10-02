Your guide to 10 Halloween boo-zy and spooky events in Philly

There’s a slight chill in the air. Crispy yellow leaves piled high on the sidewalk. Ghosts and goblins in every other window. Killer clowns and demonic witches roams City Hall’s beer garden. Beetlejuice parties from Society Hill to Manayunk. And from doughnuts to mac and cheese, pumpkin is everywhere.

Spooky season is officially here, and you don’t have to be a kid to enjoy all the ghoulish fun — those mini Hershey bars and Kit Kats are for you too, grown-ups. Not to mention, the city has plenty of haunted bars serving all the boo-ze you could possibly wish for.

Here’s where and when to party with spirits and witchy brews around the city.

Uptown’s Freak Show

Things have turned ”freak show” at Uptown Beer Garden. The Center City venue transports you to a carnival freak show , complete with creepy killer clowns, demonic and animatronic witches, and fortune tellers invite you at your own risk. Or you can ignore them and enjoy cocktails like the Blood Bag, a peach and cranberry vodka, or the Demonic Energy, a Devil’s Reserve watermelon tequila with triple sec, lime, and watermelon Redbull.

Note: Children and teens under 21 are welcome with a parent or guardian any day of the week, except after 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

📍1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 📞 267-639-4493, 🌐 uptownbeer.com, 🕑 Monday to Friday, beginning at 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, beginning at noon

Witches of East Passyunk Bar Crawl

Bars and restaurants on East Passyunk Avenue will try to put a spell on you with their craft beers and food specials on Oct. 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. Crawlers can make their way to Cantina Los Caballitos for pumpkin chai margaritas, then head to Noir Restaurant & Bar to munch on rice balls and sip on the Witches’ Brew Lemonade (vodka, Curacao, lemonade). It’s pay-as-go at participating locations offering specials and discounts, including Ember and Ash, Insomnia Cookies, Nutmeg Nonalcoholic Bar and Market, and P’UNK Burger.

📍1651 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, and other locations, 🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com/events/east-passyunk-witch-craft-crawl

Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge

Over a dozen Northern Liberties bars and restaurants are going all out to get your vote for the annual Monster Mash Bloody Mary Challenge. The event kicks off on Oct. 13, and runs from Oct. 19 to 20 and Oct. 26 to 27. Guests are invited to taste each bar’s haunted Bloody Mary concoctions and rate them on spice, taste, bling, and “Halloweeniness.” Locations include Anejo, Figo Ristorante, Jerry’s Bar, Standard Tap, and Silk City. A winner will be awarded in each category and for best overall bloody Mary in the neighborhood.

📍1001 N 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123, and other locations, 🌐 explorenorthernliberties.org

The Cauldron Philly

The festivities begin on Oct. 6 with a spooky Halloween drag brunch with glitter, glamour, and performances by the Philly Drag Mafia. The party starts at 11 a.m. with a mimosa welcome cocktail. Then, put on those costumes for a movie screening, trivia, and Halloween-themed cocktails for Horror Movie Trivia night on Oct. 10 or the Rocky Horror Live Show on Oct. 17. Black lights, glowing cocktails, and a DJ will get the party going on Oct. 19 for a glow party or Oct. 26 for Halloween disco. And Halloween potions making class will be in session til Nov. 3, complete with a witch’s hat, an Ectoplasm Shot (or alcohol-free alternative), a drink poured by a magic wand, and two brew-your-own magical cocktails.

📍1305 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 732-538-7630 (Ext. 5), 🌐 thecauldron.io/philly

Nightmare Before Tinsel

The Nightmare Before Tinsel is back again decked out in ghoulish glory. This year’s theme is “Haunted Mansion” for the launch of the South 12th Street pop-up bar’s expansive second-floor. Expect the usual over-the-top décor and “Kaiju” or giant monsters from animator Ray Harryhausen. Drenched in black lights, the second-floor bar gathers the 12 most notable giant monsters throughout horror history. Both the ground floor and second-floor bars will have occult and horror artifacts from Belasco Collection of the United Kingdom. Enjoy craft cocktails including the Drunkula (Maker’s Mark Whiskey, hot cider, whipped cream, cinnamon), the Goblin! At The Disco (Tito’s vodka, Blue Curacao, cranberry, grenadine), and other seasonal brews.

📍116 S. 12th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 (215) 397-3308, 🌐 nightmarebeforetinsel.finnmccoolsphilly.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. (opens at 2 p.m. in October), Saturday 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Sunday 2 p.m. to midnight

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Spotted at the bar on Drury Street: servers dressed in costumes serving spiced rum Beetlejuice sippers, Hocus Pocus lemonade with Ketel One vodka, cranberry martinis, and “Jekyll & Gin” brandy tonic. The bar is decked out in all things Halloween. Don’t forget to wear your costumes on the weekend of Halloween — on Sunday (Oct. 27) and Wednesday (Oct. 30), there will be “scare-oke” a.k.a. costumed karaoke. Costume contests and prizes on both days. Finally, party with McGillin’s Olde Ale House on Halloween night.

📍1310 Drury St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-735-5562, 🌐 mcgillins.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Craftsman Row Saloon Nightmare Before Halloween

Nightmare Before Halloween takes over the Jeweler’s Row restaurant and bar in all its ghoulish glory from floating witches hats to giant spiders and cobwebs. Till Oct. 31, sip on spooky cocktails including the Blood Bag, a rum, grenadine, apple cider, cranberry cocktail for $15, and the Trick or Treat martini, candy corn infused vodka with butter shots and candy corn.

For a nonalcoholic option, try the This is Halloween milkshake, chocolate ice cream blended with sugar cookie, house-made Jack cookies, black rock candy, black and white sprinkles, or the Scary Movie Night, cookie dough ice cream smothered in chocolate and caramel sauce, topped with popcorn, assorted fun size chocolate bars, body part candy, white chocolate skull, chocolate cookie crumble, and served in a keepsake popcorn box. Milkshakes are $17 to $18. Pair your drink of choice with haunted pumpkin, maple mac and cheese, mummy stromboli, and other festive eats.

📍112 S 8th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-923-0123, 🌐 craftsmanrowsaloon.com, 🕑 Tuesday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday to Saturday noon to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Beetlejuice Halloween Party

Halloween is all about the strange and unusual at The Twisted Tail in Society Hill. You’re invited to the Beetlejuice Halloween Party, an annual Halloween party on Oct. 26 with live music starting at 8 p.m. hosted by The Mikey Junior Band. There will be a costume contest with prizes, a witching hour drink specials with a new brew every 15 minutes from 11 p.m. to midnight, and a social media photo area with all the Beetlejuice ghoul. General admission is free. RSVP online.

📍509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com, 🕑 Oct. 26, 8 p.m. to midnight

Taqueria Amor

The Manayunk restaurant will host “The Afterlife at Amor,” a Beetlejuice-inspired Halloween pop-up bar til Nov. 3. Utter the words “Beetlejuice” three times and you’ll summon strange cocktails like The Inferno, a blood orange, habanero, dragonfruit margarita, and oozing birria tacos.

📍4410 Main StreetPhiladelphia, Pa. 19127, 📞 267-331 5874, 🌐 taqueriaamor.com, 🕑 Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Atop Center City’s rooftop lounge, venture into the Haunted Heights pop-up bar. From Oct. 25 to 31, folks will find spooky decor, desserts, and libations. A DJ will spin haunted tunes on Friday, Saturday, and Halloween night as you sip on the Sorcerer’s Spritz (Stoli Citrus Vodka, Aperol, wild berry tea, fresh lemon, Prosecco) for $18, the Bloody Sangria (merlot, brandy, Cointreau, house grenadine, blood orange, lemon juice) for $18, and the Chilling Spirit (frosé, dry vermouth, lillet rosé, strawberry, fresh lemon) for $16 by the fire pits. Make your reservation online.

📍1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-783-4171, 🌐 assemblyrooftop.com, 🕑 Sunday to Thursday 4 to 10:30 p.m. (bar closes at midnight), Friday and Saturday 4 to 10 p.m. (bar closes at 2 a.m.)