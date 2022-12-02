Philadelphians are notoriously overloaded with city pride, so when it comes to giving them gifts, there’s no safer bet than something that screams Philly. Bonus points if said gift utterly confuses out-of-town guests while simultaneously delighting locals.

So if you’re stuck for ideas this holiday season, here are a few of our favorite jawns:

Jim Gardner Mug

Perfect for: Your thirsty grandmother.

She’s been with him since 1976. He’s the only man who could ever keep her up past 11 p.m.

If your gram — or anyone else on your list — is thirsty for the longtime 6ABC anchor’s dulcet tones and snowy mustache, consider this mug from Philly-based artist Bob Dix (Dix’s original artwork hangs in Mike’s BBQ in South Philly).

“I grew up with Action News and Jim Gardner, the theme song often plays in my head,” Dix said in an email. “When I heard he was retiring, it was something I felt I needed to acknowledge. THANK YOU JIM!”

💵$15 🌐Teepublic.com

Wawa receiving blanket

Perfect for: New parents who hate Sheetz.

There’s no better way for your loved ones to show off their new Shorti and their devotion to Wawa than by wrapping their baby up like a hoagie.

Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said she isn’t sure what inspired the creation of Wawa’s baby blanket, or when it was officially released.

“But I do know that we are always humbled when and how our customers connect us with some of life’s special moments,” she said via email.

💵 $12.99 🌐 store.wawa.com

Amoroso’s-branded loungewear

Perfect for: A brother who insists that comfort is style and cheesesteaks should only be eaten on Amoroso’s rolls.

You know he kneads it. It’s the yeast you could do.

Released in late July, the collection of clothing, hats, and skateboards is a collaboration between Amoroso’s, former Philly skateboarder-turned-designer Jimmy “Jimmy Sweatpants” Gorecki, and the Extra Market in Los Angeles.

“This is about as Philly as it gets, for sure,” Gorecki said when the line was released.

💵 $130 for the sweatshirt and $125 for the sweatpants 🌐 extramarketinc.com

Boner 4Ever Enamel Pins

Perfect for: Extremely classy art and architecture connoisseurs

Since 1927, the 14-story Beury Building has loomed large on North Broad Street, but if you call it by its real name, very few Philadelphians will know what you’re talking about.

Here, we know it as the Boner 4ever building, a nickname that came about when two graffiti artists — “Boner” and “Forever” — painted their monikers side-by-side in giant column letters on two sides of the Art Deco building. In an act of equity over egotism, one side reads “Boner 4ever” and the other says “Forever Boner.”

Restorations are underway to turn the building into a Marriott, and the fate of the beloved graffiti remains uncertain. This gift will keep the building forever close to their heart.

A rep from Boner4ever.com, who asked to remain anonymous because they do this “just for kicks,” said they were inspired to create the pins for friends when they heard the building would be renovated.

“The Boner Building is the Gateway to The City — millions enjoy looking at the Boners every year. I believe they will do so 4ever,” the rep said via email.

💵 $10 🌐 Boner4ever.com

Grease Those Polls T (and actual pole grease)

Perfect for: Your cousin from South Philly

Mark Adams, owner of Hog Island Press, first created this shirt during the Eagles Super Bowl run in 2017-18, but was happy to see it translate to the Phillies 2022 postseason. It was, he said via email, “a greasy dream come true.”

Pair it with an accompanying jug of Bio-Bottle Jack Hydraulic Fluid ISO 32 from Renewable Lubricants — the same lubricant Philly police use to grease our poles — for a truly authentic gift.

A portion of the proceeds from shirt sales go to the PSPCA, says Adams. “Because hey, who doesn’t love an underdog? Go Philly forever.”

💵 $25 for the shirt 🌐 hogislandpress.com

💵 $38.88 for jug of hydraulic fluid 🌐 renewablelube.com

Fishtown Iced Tea Towel

Perfect for: Your friend who spills the tea

The Fishtown Iced Tea tea towel pays homage to an alcoholic beverage created at the Interstate Drafthouse that’s similar to a Long Island and contains Arctic Splash, a lemon-flavored iced tea beloved in Philly. Though Arctic Splash discontinued its iconic carton containers in May, patrons can buy ceramic replicas to drink from at the bar.

Emily Hendrie, a West Chester native living in Cherry Hill, said the towel is part of her Philly “Phoods” collection. Her original watercolor painting is displayed at the Interstate Drafthouse.

💵 $20 🌐 etsy.com

The Jawn Wanamaker Knit Sweater

Perfect for: Your dad, who still takes the family to the Christmas light show at Macy’s but also still insists on calling it Wanamaker’s

Featuring classic imagery from the long-running display like the train, cuckoo clock, and dancing snowmen, this sweater will keep your dad as warm as his childhood memories of meeting his parents at the eagle statute, which he also insists on telling you about every year.

South Philly natives Johnny Zito and Tony Trov, co-founders of South Fellini, were inspired to create the sweater out of their own love and nostalgia for going to the department store during the holidays.

“When I was a wee lad my family would go to the Wanamaker’s department store at Christmas time to visit Santa. But the best part of the trip was watching the holiday light show from the grand lobby,” Zito said in an email.

💵 $65 📍 1507 East Passyunk Ave. ⌚ Wednesday-Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m 🌐 southfellini.com

Jalen Hurts “Love Hurts” air freshener

Perfect for: A friend going through a break-up

Not only will it give them something very nice to look at instead of photos of their ex, it will also make them smell like a winner.

Consider including an inspirational quote from Hurts that they can repeat as a mantra, like: “We have a standard for ourselves, and it only rises” or “You take a deuce, you don’t sit there and look at it. You flush it and move on.”

💵 $7.99 🌐 etsy.com

Philly Soft Pretzel Scented Candle

Perfect for: A Philly native stuck on the West Coast.

If you know someone from Philly who can’t come home this Christmas, why not send them the smell of Philly? No, not the one that wafts out of the sewer grates and hits you in the face while you’re walking down the street, but rather, the smell of a freshly-baked soft pretzel.

April Gindville, owner of Willow Moon Candles in South Jersey describes the scent as “doughy with a tinch of salt and just a tiny little bit of sweet like when it’s fresh out of the oven,” on her website.

💵 $6 — $26 🌐 willowmooncandle.com

Mega Colon plushie

Perfect for: Your neighbor who’s full of it

Get your message across by gifting them a stuffed colon with a smiley face, inspired by the actual megacolon on display at the Mütter Museum.

Not only is it cute, it “also doubles as an unusual in-flight pillow,” the Mütter’s website reads.

💵 $21.95 🌐 muttermuseumstore.org