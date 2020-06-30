The sound: You can get away with listening to your projector’s built-in speakers, Izzo says, though using something like a standalone Bluetooth speaker will up the quality — or even headphones, if you only have a few viewers. Most Bluetooth speakers won’t provide the bass-y rumble with which moviegoers are familiar, Blasier says, so connecting a sound system with a subwoofer is a better (though more expensive) option if that’s important to you.