We’re in that twilight zone of time, when it feels like summer out but school’s back in, before leaf piles and Halloween decorations hit the streets, when a pumpkin latte feels premature (to some) but the time for saltwater taffy is over. Fall is percolating, though. You can tell by the events.
There’s the autumn edition of Center City District Restaurant Week, which is back on Sunday and runs through Sept. 27; with more than 125 restaurants on the list, we spotlighted 12 to make it more manageable.
Also, it’s Hispanic Heritage Month, which grew out of the National Hispanic Heritage Week that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law in 1968. Here’s a guide for how, when, and where to celebrate.
There are more signs — we’re getting close to marathon season, as the Rock 'n' Roll Half Marathon teases, and it’s time for scarecrows in Peddler’s Village. Besides that, there’s the return of Meek Mill, who’s in Camden Friday, and the Philadelphia Burger Brawl. — Jenn Ladd (@jrladd, jladd@inquirer.com)
Georgia — the country — has been enjoying a culinary moment in the U.S. for a little while now. Forbes declared it the next great food and wine destination in 2018, the #khachapuri tag on Instagram has nearly 45,000 posts, and The New Yorker recently devoted several pages’ worth to a feature about it. In Philly, the meat-centric, herb-heavy, cheese-embracing cuisine is mostly found in the Northeast, but those closer to Center City will have a chance to try come Sunday, at Jet Wine Bar’s Georgian BBQ. Try grilled flatbread with cheese (imeruli), kebabs, and pomegranate seed-topped spinach-and-walnut dip (pkhali). Imported wines — some made using the ancient qvevri method — will be available by the glass and bottle. — Jenn Ladd
3 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Jet Wine Bar, 1525 South St., pay as you go, 215-735-1116, facebook.com/WineBarPhilly
Sixty restaurants have signed on for this patty throwdown at the Navy Yard. Yes, you’ve got your burger joints, like BurgerFi and Outlaw’s Burger Barn, but upscale restaurants like the Bercy and Rouge, and neighborhood spots like the Pineville Tavern and Three Monkeys Cafe will also serve up sliders. Returning champion Lucky’s Last Chance will be there, too, possibly with a peanut butter-and-jelly burger. The event has raised more than $283,000 over the last eight years, funding technology-based literacy programming for underserved Philadelphia schools. All tickets include a free cocktail for those 21 and older. — Grace Dickinson
2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, the Navy Yard, 4747 S. Broad St., $45, free for ages 10 and under, phillyburgerbrawl.com
Shop for jewelry, paintings, textiles, and more at this annual arts showcase, drawing thousands of visitors to Jenkintown’s historic center every fall. This year’s festival includes 75 artists, more than 60 merchants, and three stages for live music and dance performances. Visitors can grab a beer from Neshaminy Creek Brewing and a bite to eat from one of a dozen food trucks. — G.D.
1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Jenkintown’s Old Town Square, corners of West Avenue, Leedom Street, Summit and Greenwood Avenues, free, jenkintownfest.org
Peddler’s Village knows how to embrace the holidays and the seasons: Around Easter, they had a Peeps contest. In spring and summer they have strawberry and blueberry festivals. In winter, you can count on the gingerbread houses (and roasted marshmallows) returning. And in fall, it’s scarecrows. This weekend, the Bucks County hamlet will be festooned with handmade scarecrows. Swing by to vote for your favorites or to build your own (a $35 workshop fee covers instruction and materials). — G.D.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Rd., New Hope, free, 215-794-4000, peddlersvillage.com
Head to Shofuso House for a special weekend observing Otsukimi, a Japanese holiday that celebrates the harvest moon. Autumn decor will fill the traditional-style Japanese house, where visitors can craft origami and enjoy folktales told through kamishibai, a Japanese style of street theater. — G.D.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Shofuso House, Lansdowne and Horticultural Drives, free with admission, 215-878-5097, japanphilly.org
Leave your earbuds at home for this race — bands line the course, which travels south along the Parkway, does a downtown circuit, then heads north along Kelly Drive before looping back on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Eakins Oval. Participants can choose between 5K, 7.6K, and half-marathon routes. The run is exceptionally flat, so it’s perfect for first-timers. Each route ends at the iconic Rocky steps, near the site of the after-party at the Oval. — G.D.
7:30 a.m., Sunday, Benjamin Franklin Parkway and 22nd Street (starting line), Eakins Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. (finish line), $62-$117, runrocknroll.com
Did you know Philly is something of a hotbed for plant swaps? Do you know what a plant swap is? If not, this is your chance to acquire a new plant over a beer and perhaps a board game at Thirsty Dice’s inaugural swap, a party for green thumbs (and even those who just aspire to it). Participants are encouraged to show up with cuttings, seeds, or full-size plants to trade. Games will be available, including plant-themed ones like Topiary and Herbaceous. — G.D.
7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, Thirsty Dice, 1642 Fairmount Ave., free, 215-765-2679, thirstydice.com
Who doesn’t want to hang out with Willie? The touring Outlaw Music Festival has become one of the highlights of the September season, with Willie Nelson and his family band topping a bill full up with friends and associates. This year’s lineup includes 27-time Grammy winner, country-bluegrass, singer and fiddler Alison Krauss, slide guitar-playing songwriter Bonnie Raitt, plus Gov’t Mule and the Cris Jacobs Band. — Dan DeLuca
4 p.m., Friday, the Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $25-$225, 215-546-7400, manncenter.org
Splitting the difference between the compact melodies of 1994’s There’s Nothing Wrong with Love and the guitar-jam sprawl of 1997’s Perfect From Now On, 1999’s Keep It Like a Secret may be Built To Spill at its best. Doug Martsch is a guitar hero who crams his songs with ideas: The guitars spin in different directions, and Secret songs such as “Carry the Zero” and “You Were Right” (with its litany of classic rock refs) are among his finest. The album is certainly worthy of a 20-anniversary toast, which it gets on Friday and Saturday night at Union Transfer. The secret’s out, though: Both shows are sold out. — Steve Klinge
7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., sold out, 215-232-2100, utphilly.com
Meek Mill has been out of jail for over a year, but he has only been footloose and fancy-free of legal woes since last month, when he entered into a plea agreement that meant he will not be retried for the 2007 drug and gun charges that have hung over his career. The Philadelphia rapper missed Made in America, where a street was temporarily named after him, because he was away on tour. But he’s home to celebrate on Friday in Camden, on a bill with Future, plus YG, Megan Thee Stallion, and Mustard. — D.D.
7 p.m., Friday, BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, $25-$140, 856-365-1300, bbtpavilion.org
While most audiences know Philadelphia session musician Mutlu Onaral for his percussive talents, as well as for playing guitar for buddy Amos Lee during his earliest tours, the Turkish-American youth also has a gorgeous singing voice. This caramel-coated crooner has released jazzily soulful efforts in the past such as his debut album, Livin' It, in 2008. On his new EP, Good Trouble, Mutlu’s mixing the gruff R&B folk inspirations of Bill Withers with a rocky edge and cause-related lyrics touching on societal change and empowerment. — A.D. Amorosi
8 p.m., Friday, World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., $15, 215-222-1400, philly.worldcafelive.com
I can’t comment on Chris Brown’s personal life and legal matters, other than to say that, unlike other celebrities who have caused true trouble, Brown has spent time in prison. Where his spaced-out, trapped-soul sound is concerned, the last two years have found the controversial baritone singer at the top of his racy game with two double albums, 2017's Heartbreak on a Full Moon and brand-new Indigo. Between those two mini-epics and his past hits, expect a long show of the sacred and the sanctimonious. — A.D.A.
6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $253.50-$43.50, wellsfargocenterphilly.com
An extremely rare performance in Philadelphia by the Peruvian band from the 1970s who led the Cumbia Amazonica movement explored more recently by the great 2007 Roots of Chicha compilation. The Sanchez brothers band — there are five of them — began touring again in 2016 and are celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, proving they have not lost a psychedelic step on their brand-new Vision del Ayahuasca, released on Barbès Records. — D.D.
8 p.m., Tuesday, Johnny Brenda’s, 1201 N. Frankford Ave., $12-$15, 215-739-9684, johnnybrendas.com
Black Pumas began as studio project of Austin, Texas, producer/guitarist Adrian Quesada, formerly of Grammy-winning Latin rock band Grupo Fantasma, who was inspired by the Wu-Tang Clan’s use of ’70s soul and sound tracks to create a wide-ranging, imaginative blend of retro R&B. He recruited singer Eric Burton, who has a voice steeped in the Memphis soul of Hi and Stax Records, and then built a band. Like Daptone artists such as the late Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley, Black Pumas deftly allude to the past without being constrained by it, both on this year’s self-titled debut and live, where Burton shines as a dynamite frontperson, with dance moves to match his elastic, flexible voice. — S.K.
8 p.m., Wednesday, the Foundry, 29 E. Allen St., $15, 215-309-0150, thefillmorephilly.com/foundry