Splitting the difference between the compact melodies of 1994’s There’s Nothing Wrong with Love and the guitar-jam sprawl of 1997’s Perfect From Now On, 1999’s Keep It Like a Secret may be Built To Spill at its best. Doug Martsch is a guitar hero who crams his songs with ideas: The guitars spin in different directions, and Secret songs such as “Carry the Zero” and “You Were Right” (with its litany of classic rock refs) are among his finest. The album is certainly worthy of a 20-anniversary toast, which it gets on Friday and Saturday night at Union Transfer. The secret’s out, though: Both shows are sold out. — Steve Klinge