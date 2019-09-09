With 24-foot ceilings and a bowling alley in the basement, this shabby-chic Sansom Street hotspot from Michael Schulson nailed the reworked-warehouse aesthetic from the start. It opened in late 2016 and still can be challenge to get into. Get its eight-course, $45 tasting menu for $10 less during Restaurant Week. Each course gives you several options, like burrata salad with savory granola, lamb meatballs with date relish, lemon-accented Spanish octopus, and pizza topped with Calabrian chicken sausage. The sixth course offers plates designed for two; choose between a dry-aged steak with fried rosemary or grilled pork chop with Vidalia onions.