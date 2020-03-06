Do you ever marvel at how you blinked and a musical artist went from a nobody to a platinum-plated, award-winning, arena-packing attraction out of nowhere? That’s pretty much the story of Nashville vocalists and songwriters Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney. The country-music twosome — both with Pennsylvania roots — met in Music City in 2012; started writing songs together immediately, as legend goes (their first collab was for Rascal Flatts); and created their own harmony-laced brand of glossy, rocky C&W. The next thing you know — boom: three platinum albums, hit collaborations with Kelly Clarkson and Lindsey Stirling, 2020 Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo Group Performance and Best Country Song (both for “Speechless”), and now, their first arena tour. — A.D. Amorosi