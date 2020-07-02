By July 3, all of Pennsylvania will be in the green phase. In this phase, all businesses may reopen and most restrictions are lifted. Groups of up to 250 people are allowed to gather.
However, Philly is taking a more gradual approach and will remain in a “modified green phase.” While Philly was supposed to fully reopen July 3, the recent uptick of cases has moved that date back to August 1.
City officials initially set a target of 80 cases per day to move into the green phase. Daily case counts are currently averaging around 100 per day. The Health Department will reevaluate the city’s status and what’s allowed to open weekly. If case counts continue to rise, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley warned that open businesses may have to close.
Take note: In all stages of Philly’s green phase, most businesses will operate or look a little different than before, with mandated health precautions and protocols in place. For example, when shopping malls, casinos, museums, and libraries reopen, no eating or drinking will be allowed inside. Face masks are now mandatory in all public spaces in Pennsylvania.
Modified green phase: What’s open and what’s not?
- Hair salons, barbershops, and spas
- Private swim clubs and residential swimming pools
- Child care facilities
- Outdoor parts of the Philadelphia Zoo
- Outdoor dining
- Small indoor social and religious gatherings (up to 25 people)
- Outdoor group recreational and sports activities for youth and adults
- Schools and colleges
- Libraries and museums
- Indoor shopping malls
- Casinos (with strict restrictions)
- Outdoor performances and small outdoor events (up to 50 people)
- Restaurants and bars with indoor seating
- Gyms, fitness centers, and indoor exercise classes
- Large outdoor events (more than 50 people)
- Theaters and indoor events
- In-person conventions/conferences
- Large indoor social and religious gatherings (more than 25 people)
- Senior services involving gatherings, such as adult daycare