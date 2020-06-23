Everyone has to wear a mask. That means that shops have to make sure both employees and customers wear them, and enforce social distancing between people while they are in the store, according to state guidelines. The guidelines also recommend using barriers in checkout areas or other measures to separate customers and employees, and the store can only have half its usual occupancy in the yellow phase, and it goes up to 75% in green. Online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup should be used as much as possible.