11 ways to spend a rainy day in Philadelphia

It’s raining. It’s pouring. But you don’t have to be boring. Don’t stay cooped up at home counting the raindrops on the window: From rock climbing to building Legos, Philly still has plenty of activities to keep you active yet safe from the downpour.

Put on your rain boots and grab your umbrella, we rounded up a list of ideas (for kids and big kids at heart) that would take you around Philadelphia and keep you busy during rainy days.

The skies don’t need to be clear to get lost in the stars. Visit the Fels Planetarium at the Franklin Institute for astronomical presentations. View the night sky without pollution or city lights, and seek out constellations as you take a tour of our solar system.

Tickets: Adult admission to the museum and planetarium is $25. Children ages 3 to 11 pay $21, and seniors pay $23. Members can visit for free. Buy tickets online. Limited parking is available at 271 North 21st Street for $20 per vehicle.

📍 222 N 20th St., 📞 215-448-1200, 🌐 fi.edu/theaters/planetarium

In the evenings, Elbow Lane opens beneath the main room at Harp & Crown. Bowl at the speakeasy two-lane bowling alley for $100 an hour per lane. With reservations of up to 8 players and a two-hour minimum, make it a rainy day party and score a strike as you dine on spicy chicken wings and espresso martinis.

The bowling alley is open for walks-in — just check with the hostess or manager to see if it’s available. If you’re looking to rent the space, reserve a private event by filling out the inquiry form or giving a call.

Looking to strike a more affordable time out? South Bowl offers lanes for $7 per person/game ($8 per person/game Friday and Saturday after 6 p.m.) with $5 shoe rental per person at 19 E Oregon Avenue in South Philly.

📍 Harp & Crown, 1525 Sansom St., 📞 215-330-2800, 🌐 harpcrown.com

📍 South Bowl, 19 E. Oregon Ave., 📞 215-389-2695, 🌐 southbowlphilly.com

Why sit at home when you can stimulate your body and mind with rock climbing? At The Cliffs, learn drills and techniques with seasoned instructors. The day pass is $26 with access to the climbing gym, fitness areas, and locker rooms. Add climbing shoes for $6, harness for $4, and a chalk bag for $2. (Total rental package is $10.)

📍 1010 Callowhill St., 📞 215-444-7625, 🌐 callowhill.thecliffsclimbing.com

Learn to shoot arrows like a pro at Philly’s only indoor archery range. For $45 per person, get an introduction to basic archery and safety. All packages include safety training, basic form training, time to practice and equipment rental. Note: Sessions are limited to eight people.

📍 446 N. 12th St., 📞 267-924-6504, 🌐 phillyarchery.com

If you’re a gamer, this is the spot for you. Head to Localhost in Center City, an esports center by Nerd Street, to play with PCs, consoles and attend events with cash prizes. The venue hosts esports and gaming competitions, bootcamps, training sessions, summer camps, and a wide variety of casual play video games, and features 122 PC stations and 20 consoles. There’s also a broadcast room to stream for events like the Call of Duty LAN Event operated by Esports Zone Media on Apr. 22.

On Fridays, head to the weekly Splatoon Community Meetup to meet new people and improve your play on the Splatoon 3 game on Nintendo Switch. Or test your skills by “Squaring-Up” with other players for Fortnite battles from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m on Saturdays.

Hourly rates range from $5 for one hour to $39 for 12 hours. Register for events online.

📍 401 North Broad, 📞 215-710-1052, 🌐 nerdstreet.com/venues/localhost-in-philly

Put your friendship to the test with an escape room filled with secrets, clues, and only one way out.

There are three rooms at the Walnut Street location: The Agency, The Dig, and Meltdown. Each room has its own setting, storyline and escape route. Become a secret agent on a classified mission in The Agency, journey to the heart of the earth with The Dig, or save the city from an impending nuclear plant disaster in Meltdown.

You will have 60 minutes to search for clues and make an escape before the clock runs out. Book for $34 per person. If you’re going with a group, be sure to check availability when booking.

📍 1528 Walnut St., 📞 267-603-4355, 🌐 escapetheroom.com/philadelphia

Let your inner lumberjack out and throw some axes in South Philly. Aim for the target in your two hour-session for $42 per person with taxes. But be sure to wear closed toed shoes. The indoor axe throwing range has multiple lanes so make it a group outing. And if you need some tips, check out our guide to the basics of ax-throwing.

Note: You must be at least 10 to 16 years old to participate.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 burythehatchet.com

Advertisement

Activities for kids

Take your little one to the Plymouth Meeting Mall, where LEGOLAND awaits. Venture into the interactive miniature LEGO replica of Philly landmarks or test your building skills at the earthquake tables. And if you want to learn from a master model builder, workshops are offered daily. Be sure to stop by the LEGO store and coffee shop. Tickets are $23.99 to $40.99 based on package and can be purchased online. Walk-up tickets are offered too.

📍 500 W. Germantown Pike, Ste 1055, Plymouth Meeting, 📞 267-245-9696, 🌐 legolanddiscoverycenter.com/philadelphia

Drop off your kids at Mister John’s Music for guitar, fiddle, or piano lessons in a supportive group environment with dedicated instructors. Using a combination of performance skills, music theory, and composing exercises, the classes boost your kid’s confidence to perform for an audience and participate in a team. Weekly hour-long sessions run 16 weeks, for $430.

The venue also launched their first after-school care program. On Tuesdays, instructors pick up students from school. The students are given a snack followed by a beginning instrument class (guitar or piano) and a group choir class. Caregivers pick-up students at 5:45. The program is 16 weeks long, $940 per student. Note: Pick-ups are available from CCCS, Meredith, McCall, Nebinger, and Fanny Jackson Coppin. There needs to be at least three students at any given school to confirm pickup.

If you have registration questions, be sure to email info@misterjohnsmusic.com.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 misterjohnsmusic.com

Help your kid tap into their inner ninja with these nimble classes. Kids aged 6 to 13 can spend 30 to 45 minutes in an instructor-led obstacle course followed by open gym. Climb, tumble, navigate obstacles, jump onto foam pits, take a ride on the zipline and more. Tickets are $25, which includes both the class and open gym. Classes are Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Register on the mindbody website or app by signing up for an open gym session at the same time as the mini ninja class you want to attend.

📍 300 Lawrence Dr., West Chester, 📞 484-887-8607, 🌐 icore.ninja

Saturday mornings are for the little leapers. From 9:30 to 11 a.m., ages walking to kindergarten can jump, flip and spin to their heart’s content. But be sure to follow the rules: there is no flipping or jumping off the side trampolines.

Tickets are $12 per toddler and $12 per accompanying adult. Remember to bring socks — if you forget there are special SkySocks for purchase for $5 per guest.

Note: Order receipt, ID and credit card must be presented at check-in for verification.

📍 9490 Blue Grass Road, Suite H, 215-516-5867, 🌐 skyzone.com/philadelphia