It seems sort of quaint now that the Dead Kennedys’ ability to make money from their music was once threatened by the impropriety of their name, among other provocations. Indeed, the band was once criminally charged with distributing harmful material to minors (because of a vulgar album cover, which singer Jello Biafra debated with Tipper Gore on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1986). Nevertheless, the Dead Kennedys remain, and remain rockin', immortalized by their hardcore punk hits like “Holiday in Cambodia,” “California Über Alles,” and other unprintable titles. Though Biafra is long gone from the band, original members East Bay Ray and Klaus Fluoride remain, alongside longtime drummer D.H. Peligro and relative newcomer Ron Greer. — Jesse Bernstein