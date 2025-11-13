🚪Netflix House opens its doors | Things to do

After two years of anticipation, your favorite Netflix shows, films, and characters have arrived at King of Prussia’s newest attraction. The ever-expanding commercial district is now home to the world’s first Netflix House.

Located at the former Lord & Taylor store, the 100,000-square-foot space is now filled with minigames, activations, and immersive experiences inspired by Squid Game, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Bridgerton, and other Netflix titles.

Advertisement

Netflix House officially opened its doors on Wednesday, but it’s not the only place serving up fun — and good eats. The Inquirer Food Festival and the UniverSoul Circus roll into town this weekend, and Winters at Dilworth Park returns on Friday.

— Earl Hopkins (@earlhopkins_, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

If you’re obsessed with Wednesday, Stranger Things, or Squid Game, the newly opened Netflix House should be on your list of places to visit. Inside, you’ll find two immersive experiences — Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts and One Piece: Quest for the Devil Fruit — plus a nine-hole minigolf course and a full-body VR adventure that drops you into the world of Squid Game, Rebel Moon, or Stranger Things.

During the week, the first-floor Tudum Theater hosts live WWE screenings and film screenings. Admission is free, but you’ll want tickets for the VR and immersive add-ons.

Here’s what Inquirer journalist Stephanie Farr and I thought of Netflix House after checking it out.

The best things to do this week

🎻 Holding court at the Wanamaker: The Opera Philadelphia Pipe Up! series is back at the historic Wanamaker building. On Friday, Wanamaker Grand Court organist Peter Richard Conte will perform organ favorites at this free mid-day concert.

🍽️ Plan ahead for Thanksgiving: Skip the stress and let Philly’s restaurants handle the feast. From full turkey dinners to sides and pies, here’s where to order your Thanksgiving takeout — and why you should reserve early.

🎪 A UniverSoul affair: Stop by the big top at Fairmount Park for the 31st season of the Universoul Circus. This year’s iteration, titled “UniverSoul Circus: Rhythm of the World,” runs through Sunday.

🏌🏼 Take a swing at CBP: Citizens Bank Park will transform into the ultimate golfing green from Thursday to Saturday. Instead of bat swings, golfers will put their putting skills to the test at the iconic ballpark for Upper Deck Golfing.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Getting my Thanksgiving takeout orders in, eating my way through the Inquirer Food Festival, and perfecting my swing at CBP.

The thing of the week: The Inquirer Food Festival

Yes, it’s sold out — but I can’t resist giving our inaugural Inquirer Food Festival a shoutout. On Saturday, the Fillmore will turn into a full-on Philly food playground with some of the city’s best chefs, exclusive dishes, cocktails, and live music. You’ll also find pasta-making and cake-decorating workshops, a very unserious hot dog competition, and a sprawling tasting hall.

If you’re hoping to get in, there’s a waitlist you can still join. And for a full breakdown, check out my coworker Beatrice Forman’s coverage.

Fall fun this week and beyond

❄️ The Winter at Dilworth: The destination for ice skating, locally made artisan finds, and holiday-themed cocktails is back at Dilworth Park on Friday.

🎁 Get a jump on holiday shopping: Our Philly Gift Guide is live, packed with locally made finds, fun experiences, and plenty of Philly attitude. Whether you’re shopping for the foodie, the sports fan, or the person who “doesn’t need anything,” we’ve got ideas — and the quiz to match you with the perfect gift.

🎄 Holiday markets are popping up: From Center City to the suburbs, seasonal markets are opening for the year — complete with local makers, festive treats, and easy gift shopping. Here’s when each one kicks off so you can plan your market run.

🛍️ Shop at Bok: With the holiday season in full swing, shop local at the Made @ Bok Night Market on Friday. There will be artwork and handcrafted goods made by designers and artists from Bok studios.

🪡 For all the crafties out there: The 10th anniversary of CraftMONTH is weaving in a series of interactive workshops, hands-on explorations, and tours throughout November.

🖼️ New art, new show: Artist Neil Anthony Edwards will be holding his solo show, “We Are All Fading,” at the Debbie Morton Gallery. The show will be on view through Dec. 7.

Our staffer picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca lists the top concerts this weekend.

🎸 Thursday: On Thursday, rock band Geese plays at Union Transfer. The show opens with Irish songwriter Dove Ellis taking the stage.

🎸 Friday: John Russo’s Almost Dead, featuring local guitarist Tom Hamilton, will play at the Met Philly on Friday.

🎤 Saturday: While the dishes at the Inquirer Food Fest are all the jazz, acts like Snacktime and Zinaphiladelphia will play live. DJs Joshua Lang and DJ Sylo of BWC Sounds will also spin on Saturday.

🎤 Sunday: The legendary soul and R&B supernova Erykah Badu will perform at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. The tour marks the 25th anniversary of her second album, Mama’s Gun.

🎤 Monday: Following the release of her latest album, Better Broken, Canadian songwriter Sarah McLachlan will play at the Met Philly on Monday.

Read more music picks.

Don’t make this weekend another Netflix & Chill extravaganza. Go out and experience all that’s happening in the region, and get back to me to tell me how it worked out.

See you soon and thanks for reading!

— Earl