Need a project? We’ve got a good one. It’s a simple scarf that you can knit (even if you’ve never knitted before). You can pick up the yarn you need for $10-$15, or even get it free from a yarn library. And, if your neck doesn’t need immediate warming, we have places you can send it: a list of local groups that help people experiencing homelessness, and who would welcome your scarf for someone who needs a little bit of warmth. Here’s everything you need, including the pattern, materials, and even a video if you need a bit of help getting started. If you take it on, send us a picture of your project.