Figure out what’s (really) making you mad. This sounds easier than it is, Copel says. Sometimes we say we are angry about one thing because we don’t want to face what’s really bothering us. You may think that you’re angry because you can’t go out, but the truth is, you don’t feel your partner is paying attention to you. “This can take some time to get at,” Copel said. “Now is when you want to meditate, journal, really sit down and figure out why you aren’t happy.”