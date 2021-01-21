On the to-do list this week: Create some healthy habits. Yeah, we’re not doing resolutions this year, but it’s not a bad time for a little health reset, no? This week, we’ve got nutritionist-approved takeout (it’s not all salads, we swear), and a YouTube playlist of exercise you won’t hate.
And remember: We’ve collected our best Philly tips all in one place here.
Stay healthy, stay safe, and, as much as possible, it’s still a good idea to stay home.
- ✈️ Can I travel this winter? by Nick Vadala
- 😷 Do I still need to wear a mask after I get the vaccine? by Grace Dickinson
- 🧑⚕️ How can I find a therapist? by Bethany Ao
- 💆 Is it safe to get a massage right now? by Grace Dickinson
Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:
- 🌕 Lunar New Year at Penn Museum (Culture / virtual / kid-friendly / multi-day) The Penn Museum continues its Lunar New Year celebration on Wednesday, welcoming the Year of the Ox with three live lessons about the Chinese zodiac, paper cuttings, and food — all part of the museum’s family-centric Archaeological Adventures series. The next evening, it’s everyone’s favorite: the lion dance, as performed and paraded throughout the world. Ages 5+ (Archaeological Adventures: $15 family, $12 member family, Jan. 27, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., penn.museum; Lion Dance: free, registration required, Jan. 28, 6-7 p.m., penn.museum, add to calendar)
It’s the one question we all want to answer right now: When can I get the vaccine? Well the answer depends on where you live. Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and New Jersey all have different schedules for who is eligible to get the vaccine and when. New Jersey has a statewide site where you can preregister to find out when you’re eligible. Pennsylvania does not. But in both states, several counties have set up their own preregistering sites. It’s a lot to have to navigate.
We created a tool where you can look up your county, find out how you can pre-register for an alert to tell you when you’re eligible, and who the approved vaccine providers are in your area. You can use the tool here.
We also have some general advice:
- Watch for when your group becomes eligible. That can be by preregistering or keeping an eye on the news for announcements.
- Sign up for any preregistering sites available where you are. That can mean, in some cases, preregistering with your state and county.
- You are not required to get the vaccine in the county where you live.
- Note: Preregistering doesn’t sign you up for an appointment. You will have to find a provider and book a spot when it’s your group’s turn.
- This process is messy. Beyond the various rules, the number of vaccines (and therefore appointments) available is going to be limited, and like it or not, patience is going to be required.
- Help out people in your community who need it. Some of the process is confusing, or online only, or both. If you have older relatives or friends, or know those with limited English, they may need your help signing up.
If you’re bored running the same route around town or doing the same push-up, sit-up routine, or just don’t feel like getting dressed, there’s always YouTube. There are millions of workout videos, which is actually a problem because it’s hard to know what to choose. Grace Dickinson asked some local fitness experts and athletes for their faves, and here’s some of what they came up with:
- Best variety: POPSUGAR Fitness. Recommended by: A’Tiya Brown, 28, yoga teacher and Reiki healer. Across more than a decade, POPSUGAR has amassed hundreds of videos on its YouTube channel. Workouts range from HIIT and strength training to Barre and Yin yoga to Latin and cardio dance classes. “They have a lot of diversity on their channel not only in the types of classes, but also in the diversity of the instructors. It’s always nice to see that on YouTube,” says Brown. “The classes are quick, but challenging — I can do a 30-minute class and feel like I worked out for an hour.” Lately, Brown has been exploring Britany Williams’ Barre workouts. “I wouldn’t have done Barre in a studio, but I’m loving her classes, and it’s not intimidating,” says Brown.
- Best HIIT and strength training without music: Fitness Blender. Recommended by: Christina Black, 32, president of T3 Philadelphia Triathlon Team and five-year triathlon competitor. Created by a husband-wife personal trainer duo who wanted to make fitness more accessible, Fitness Blender is now home to more than 600 workout videos on YouTube. Many are HIIT or cardio-based, but there are strength training options for just about every muscle group, too. “They intentionally don’t have music, so you can put your own music on and still hear the instructions,” says Black, who also enjoys the vibe of the instructors. “They have a great sense of humor and are really charismatic.” Access the videos straight through the YouTube channel, or go to fitnessblender.com/videos, where you can easily sort by desired training type, duration, and difficulty level.
- Best yoga: Yoga with Adriene. Recommended by: Mike Watkins, 30, owner of Festive Fitness & Wellness, specializing in QTPOC and LGBTQ inclusive and body-positive personal training, group fitness, stretch therapy, and wellness. Ask for yoga recommendations, and Austin’s Adriene Mishler’s channel, Yoga with Adriene, comes up a lot; she’s been profiled by The Atlantic, Vox, the New York Times, and The Guardian. People love her classes because of how accessible and welcoming they feel. “Her main phrase is ‘Do what feels good for your body,’ and she allows for a lot of freedom of movement beyond what she’s telling you to do,” says Watkins. Watkins likes her focus on specific body parts, like the lower and upper back or wrists. “She even has videos for ‘text neck,’ which are really helpful,” says Watkins. “And I really love her 30 days of yoga series.”
Last week, we brought you the best vegan takeout. And we have a few more resources for you if you don’t feel like cooking, but also don’t want to feel bad about it. First, Grace Dickinson expanded her list of vegan takeout spots to the ‘burbs, so you can get plant-based delivery if you’re outside the city.
Now, Grace has another plan for your dinner: She talked to local nutritionists about the healthy-ish takeout options. And if you’re picturing a sea of salads, you might be surprised: There is pizza on the list. Here are some of the best picks:
- Bitar’s. The city’s first pita bakery, this family-owned South Philly corner shop has been selling Middle Eastern ingredients for nearly 50 years. And they serve up classic Middle Eastern fare, too, like falafel, hummus, and grilled gyro platters. For something on the lighter side, try the “bitzza”, their take on pizza, made with za’atar-seasoned pita. “It’s fun and different, and much lighter than an actual pizza. And it’s topped with tons of vegetables,” says Beth Auguste, owner of Be Well with Beth, and a registered dietitian nutritionist, board certified specialist in obesity and weight management, and women’s fitness specialist. “The Greek salad is delicious, too.” Auguste’s go-to: Chicken Bitzza. Website: bitars.com, Instagram: @bitarfoods, Address: 947 Federal St., Phone: 215-755-1121, Delivery: restaurant website, GrubHub, Seamless
- Fuel. From gyro tofu to quinoa and black bean burgers to grilled shrimp skewers, everything at Fuel is designed with health in mind. All menu items are under 500 calories and made with organic ingredients. “Everything here is portion controlled,” says Nicole Kemp, owner of All About Nutrition, and a registered dietitian certified in adult weight loss management, focusing on community nutrition education and health awareness. “The menu is so creative, but you can also get items that feel familiar, like a burger but with a lettuce bun, which will save you 200 calories.” Kemp’s go-to: Fuel BBQ Chicken Salad. Website: fuelrechargeyourself.com, Instagram: @fuelhealthykitchen, Address: multiple locations including 3200 Chestnut St., Phone: 215-608-3835, Delivery: GrubHub, Seamless, UberEats
- Dig. An East Coast, fast-casual chain, Dig launched in Philadelphia in early 2020, bringing its menu full of build-your-own bowls and locally sourced ingredients to Rittenhouse. The restaurant rotates veggie offerings with the seasons, paired with staples like whole grains and lean proteins (think wild salmon and grilled tofu). There are always a few splurge items, too, like brownies made with sweet potatoes and mac and cheese with whole wheat noodles. “I love that they offer so much variation within the bowls, plates, and sides, and they have family portions you can order, too,” says Liz McMahon, owner of Liz McMahon Nutrition, and a registered dietitian nutritionist. McMahon’s go-to: Classic Dig (brown rice bowl with charred chicken, charred broccoli, roasted sweet potatoes, and a side of garlic aioli) Website: diginn.com, Instagram: @diginn, Address: 1616 Chestnut St., Phone: 215-344-8440, Delivery: Caviar, DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, Seamless UberEats
We’ve been answering questions about COVID-19 for many months now, questions like When do I replace my face mask?, Can I get the flu and the coronavirus at the same time? and How can I wear a mask and not fog up my glasses?
We break down all the answers to your questions. And we’ve collected all of our stories at inquirer.com/covid-tips