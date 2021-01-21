It’s the one question we all want to answer right now: When can I get the vaccine? Well the answer depends on where you live. Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and New Jersey all have different schedules for who is eligible to get the vaccine and when. New Jersey has a statewide site where you can preregister to find out when you’re eligible. Pennsylvania does not. But in both states, several counties have set up their own preregistering sites. It’s a lot to have to navigate.