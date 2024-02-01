Celebrate Black History Month | Things to do newsletter

Hi folks!

My name is Sam Ruland, deputy service editor at the Inquirer. Rosa is head down reporting today (keep an eye out for her next big story), so I’ll be delivering the newsletter to you — but don’t worry, she’ll be back in your inbox next week.

February is Black History Month, and it’s a great time to commemorate the contributions of Black Philadelphians, and celebrate those blazing new trails in culture. In the coming weeks, cultural institutions around town are hosting special exhibits, performances, and guided tours — honoring Black history this month and beyond.

The Lunar New Year, the largest holiday for many Asian cultures, is also approaching. Feb. 10 officially rings in the Year of the Dragon in Philly, and it will be celebrated with feasting, firecrackers, lion dances in Chinatown and throughout the city starting this weekend.

Speaking of cultural exchange, read on for a wholesome story about one Tokyo cheesesteak aficionado who went viral last year for his cheesesteak joint, appropriately named “Philly.” Reporter Henry Savage sat down with him and his wife during their recent visit to town, and they spoke about the differences between Philly and Japanese culture and more.

It may be the shortest month of the year, but our calendars are already packed with things to do!

— Sam Ruland

The owner of Tokyo’s Philadelphia-themed cheesesteak restaurant, who went viral on social media last summer, made a trip to his favorite city on earth this holiday season. We sat down with him and his wife during their recent trip to the City of Brotherly Love to better understand their passion, and learn about what makes “Philly” for a visitor.

He shared some accurate observations we have a hard time rebutting: “There are so many rules in Japan that cars are slow and easy to drive. Philadelphians drive fast. People also park in the middle of the road, like on Broad Street.” 😂

Read his full interview to find out what he thinks about Philly sports fans, driving, and his favorite local cheesesteak.

📅 Your weekly social calendar

🐶 Cuteness overload: Football may be taking a break this week, but the competition is still on. Meet the local puppies (and some kittens) starring in the Puppy Bowl.

👟 Get a history lesson: Explore Philly’s Seventh Ward through the eyes of W.E.B. Du Bois. “Legacy Reclaimed: A 7th Ward Tribute” is a walking tour, series of talks, and exhibition that celebrate the history of the Seventh Ward, created by serial entrepreneur Tayyib Smith.

🌹 Time to binge watch: Philly contestants on The Bachelor continue to dwindle following a surprise self-elimination. Catch up on the latest episode and choose your front runner.

🎵 New listening: How long have Tierra Whack fans been waiting for the Philly rapper and singer’s follow up to her Whack World debut? A while! And now, the wait is over: Tierra Whack’s new album is finally announced.

🐉 Ring in the Year of the Dragon: Whether you’re looking to make dumplings or enjoy parades, here are events to celebrate Lunar New Year, or as it’s known for some, Chinese New Year or the Spring Festival.

🍻 Try a new brew: Take a look inside Two Locals, Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery in University City.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Try a new restaurant during Northern Liberties Restaurant week, see artwork about relationships at “Will You Be My +1,” and get some laughs in at South Street’s Biggest Little Comedy show.

⭐ The thing of the week

Pennsylvania is the fat dog capital of America. A new survey finds that pooches in the state carry over 18 excessive pounds, on average.

This one right here is Ralphie, an overweight bullmastiff who has been on a diet and is down 10 pounds.

So what is it about Pennsylvania? Apparently, it could be something in our state’s eating culture.

✨ Festive winter fun

🍪 Open your wallet: It’s Girl Scout Cookie season! Did you know only two bakeries in the U.S. are allowed to bake Girl Scout Cookies? Here’s where Philly’s cookies come from.

🤤 Tasty treat alert: Maritozzi, the Roman cream buns, are everywhere right now. Here’s where to find them.

🎿 Get outside: We’ve got recommendations for the best spots to ski, snowboard, and snowshoe in the Philly area.

🤪 Yay or nay: Groundhog Day is tomorrow. And if you think Punxsutawney Phil is odd, you’re in for a rude awakening. These 16 Groundhog Day celebrations are even stranger.

❓Pop quiz

This is a tricky one. What is the best girl scout cookie flavor?

A) Thin Mints

B) Carmel DeLites (Samoas)

C) Do-si-dos (Peanut Butter Sandwich)

D) Peanut Butter Patties (Tagalongs)

E) Lemonades

