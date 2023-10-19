📚 A new bookstore to explore | Things to Do

Hello!

Chills are in the air, and I’m not just talking about Halloween. It’s starting to be curl-up-with-a-book weather. Plus, if the Phillies playoff run is giving you goosebumps, you’re in good company! The energy throughout the city has been wild (you can feel it in this awesome video of the crowds riding SEPTA to Game 2 this week) and now that the Phils are in Arizona, we’re all rooting for them to wrap up the series from afar.

This weekend, explore a new bookstore in Chestnut Hill, see scary plays and horrifying films, go apple picking, and check out the best new cheesesteaks.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

The Multiverse opens in Philadelphia

Multiverse is a new BIPOC-owned bookstore that just opened in Chestnut Hill specializing in comics and speculative fiction. The founders, Wyndmoor couple Gralin Hughes Jr. and Sara Zia Ebrahimi Hughes, call the shop a “curated nerd space” that they hope will provide a portal into wondrous fictional worlds.

Your weekly social calendar

⚾ Next stop: Phoenix. After winning two games, the Phillies will play the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight in Game 3 of the NLCS. Here’s what you need to know.

👻 Scary sights: From horror plays to scary film screenings, there are lots of different spooky themed works to see throughout Philly’s arts scene. Check out a Rocky Horror drag tribute, Nosferatu with a live score, and more fun frights.

🎥 Screen stars: The Philadelphia Film Festival kicks off tonight with 10 days of films, from works about Philly to buzzy new releases. Can’t decide what to see? We’ve got seven recommendations.

🎸 A tribute to the King: The new musical Elvis - A Musical Revolution, running at Walnut Street Theatre, is a back-to-back marathon of hits with lots of talent and little depth. Read the review I wrote with my colleague Beatrice Forman. We break down our takeaways in this review.

🎶 DIY spotlight: A new documentary gives flowers to Philly’s DIY music scene. My colleague Nate File talked to the filmmaker about hearing and capturing “magic.”

🎻 Classic drama: Meet the No Name Pops. After months of Philly Pops drama, there is a new-ish group in town who will debut at the Kimmel next weekend with conductor Herb Smith.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Try seasonal treats at a CiderFest, wear orange for the Gritty 5K, and see “Marie Laurencin: Sapphic Paris” at the Barnes.

The thing of the week

This morning I went to the PMA to see a preview of “The Shape of Time: Korean Art after 1989″ which opens on Oct. 21. It’s an expansive look at contemporary Korean art from 28 artists confronting the DMZ, gentrification, women’s beauty standards, anxiety, Korean American identity, and other social issues. Two stunning works will disappear over the length of the exhibit. Juree Kim’s Evanescent Landscape — Hwigyeong: Philadelphia displays small clay homes from a Seoul neighborhood undergoing incredible change. Museum staff will pour water over the work, causing the clay structures to melt over time. Outside the back entrance, Meekyoung Shin’s Eastern Deities Descended portrays three towering soap sculptures depicting mythological figures; it will also disintegrate in the coming months.

Fall into fall 🍂

🧢 Get new gear: Looking for what to wear to root for the Phils? We rounded up the best local and official shops for Phillies merch.

🥪 Wit Whiz: There are some new cheesesteaks on the food scene, so we updated our list of the best steaks in town. Did your favorite make the cut?

🌑 Starry eyes: Meet the brothers behind a group of astronomers asking folks to examine the skies from the sidewalk, called the Philly Moon Men.

🥯 Brake for breakfast: Whether you order an everything, pumpernickel, whole wheat, or just plain regular, we’ve got a list of where to find the best bagels in and around Philly.

🍏 Fall treats: It’s the season for cider doughnuts, apple pies, and more deliciousness. Here are great places to go apple picking and find the yummy fall desserts in the region.

❓Pop quiz❓

Since the multiverse is on my mind, which one of these shows is NOT about a multiverse?

A) Loki

B) Gen V

C) Doctor Who

D) Rick and Morty

Also shout out to John for being the first to answer last week’s Edgar Allen Poe question correctly! Got lots of responses to that one, and I’m happy to say you all know Poe’s former Philly home is in Spring Garden.

This week, I’ve been listening to Bad Bunny’s brand new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana, and I’m especially vibing with “Monaco.” Did you hear his shout out to Bryce Harper? Let me know what you’re listening to!