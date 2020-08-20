🤣 Fools for Good: A Virtual Stand-up Comedy Benefit (Comedy / Virtual / Fundraiser) This is a local fundraiser with a twist: A slate of local comics each has 2 minutes: The first 30 seconds to roast the previous comic, then 90 seconds to perform their best material. At the end, the audience votes on the funniest, and the pot goes to a local charity of the comic’s choice. There are 17 comics on the bill, each competing for our biggest laughs. ($5 suggested donation, Aug. 26, 8-9:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, add to calendar)