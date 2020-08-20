📅 This calendar is updated every Thursday at noon with the best events for the week. You can always find it at inquirer.com/calendar
🎥 BlackStar Film Festival (Festival / Virtual and In-Person / Multi-day) Films by Black creators and about the Black experience star in the annual fest. While the program largely consists of virtual screenings, three films — Be Water, The Forty-Year-Old Version and Miss Juneteenth open at the Philly Drive-In at Fairmount Park’s Mann Center. ($5-$100, Aug. 20-26, blackstarfest.org, add to calendar)
🍺 Devil’s Den Pucker Up! Sour Fest (Tasting / Virtual / Beer) A virtual sour beer festival is a good way to kick off the weekend. The fest is led by beer expert Meredith Rebar; tickets include a six-pack of assorted sour brews, glassware, a bottle opener, a discount on food at Devil’s Den and access to the virtual event. ($40, Aug. 21, 7-10 p.m., eventbrite.com, add to calendar)
✊🏾 What Now: An Antiracist Teach-In with Ibram X. Kendi (Discussion / Virtual / Multiday) Important antiracism conversations led by Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist, continue through August 22. For its final few days, the virtual series features discussions with authors Jason Reynolds (Long Way Down) and Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give). Tickets include your choice of book from a featured author — fulfilled by a black-owned bookstore. ($50, Aug. 16-22, randomhousebooks.com, add to calendar)
🚗 Lighthouse International Film Society’s Drive-In Double Feature (Movie / In-person / Day trip) This double-feature drive-in in a bustling LBI shore town is the epitome of summer. The first film, Team Marco offers a family-friendly experience, while the second film, Stage Mother, is for those without a bedtime. ($35 per car per film, Aug. 21, 7:35 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts and Sciences, map, add to calendar)
🍿 Chemical Hearts (Movie / Virtual) Teen romance starring Lili Reinhart as a transfer student who finds love with her co-editor on the high school newspaper (Austin Abrams), after he figures out why she buried the lead on her own life. (Rated R. Available August 21 on Amazon Prime)
🎬 The One and Only Ivan (Movie / Virtual) Animated tale about a captive gorilla who tries to learn about his past from other animals as he hatches an escape plan. Big name cast includes Bryan Cranston and the voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Chaka Khan. (Rated PG. Available August 21 on Disney+.)
🎶 The Rotunda Presents Farah Siraj (Music / Virtual / Free) This free concert features Jordanian jazz vocalist Farah Siraj, dubbed “the Norah Jones of the Middle East,” who has performed at some of the world’s most renowned venues — the John F. Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the United Nations and more. Sponsored by The Rotunda in West Philly, the concert streams on Farah’s Facebook page. (Free, Aug 22, noon, therotunda.org, add to calendar)
🇯🇵 Shofuso Japanese House and Garden’s Obon Festival (Festival / Virtual / Kid-friendly) Fairmount Park’s Japanese garden celebrates Obon, which honors the spirits of ancestors, with a virtual event featuring instructional dance videos, crafts, an online flea market and more. The evening ends with an Obon lantern ceremony, where glowing lanterns are set afloat on the garden’s pond, which you can join virtually. (Donations encouraged, Aug. 22, japanphilly.org, add to calendar)
🍷 Blueberry Crush Weekend at Laurita Winery (Winery Event / In-person / Day trip) Socially distant wine-sipping is on the schedule at Laurita Winery, celebrating its locally sourced blueberry wine. Enjoy a variety of wines, snacks and music, and sign up to take part in blueberry stomping at the grounds. ($10 admission, Aug. 22-23, lauritawinery.com, map, add to calendar)
🌮 Drive-through Food Truck Festival (Festival / In-person / Drive-in) Chow down on tacos, cheesesteaks, ice cream, cupcakes and more at a drive-through, pre-orders-encouraged food truck festival at Cherry Hill Mall. Presented by Kamp for Kids, the event proceeds benefit kids with autism and their families. (Pay as you go, Aug. 23, 12-6 p.m., The Cherry Hill Mall, map, add to calendar)
🐾 Chefs Week for PAWS (Fundraiser / Virtual) Philly PAWS’ food-driven virtual fundraiser helps the area’s homeless and at-risk animals. Every night from August 23 to 27, local top chefs like Nick Elmi of Laurel, Nok Suntaranon of Kalaya and Amanda Freitag of the Food Network’s Chopped do cooking demos on Philly PAWS social channels. (Donations encouraged, Aug. 23-27, phillypaws.org, add to calendar)
🎤 First Person Arts’ Virtual StorySlam: Echoes (Performance / Virtual) Listen to talented storytellers tell true tales on the theme of “echoes”: the memories, good or bad, that they can’t get out of their minds during this strange year. Toss your name into the hat if you want to tell a story next time. ($5-$15, Aug. 25, 7:30 p.m., firstpersonarts.org, add to calendar)
🤣 Fools for Good: A Virtual Stand-up Comedy Benefit (Comedy / Virtual / Fundraiser) This is a local fundraiser with a twist: A slate of local comics each has 2 minutes: The first 30 seconds to roast the previous comic, then 90 seconds to perform their best material. At the end, the audience votes on the funniest, and the pot goes to a local charity of the comic’s choice. There are 17 comics on the bill, each competing for our biggest laughs. ($5 suggested donation, Aug. 26, 8-9:30 p.m., eventbrite.com, add to calendar)
🔔 Liberty Learning Live! Philadelphia Reimagined (Museum / Virtual / Kid-friendly) Peruse pieces from the National Liberty Museum’s Forbidden Freedom exhibition virtually while learning about the relationship between the first amendment and artistic expression at this free, online event. (Free, Aug. 26, 10-10:30 a.m., libertymuseum.org, add to calendar)
🏆 Virtual Bones Quizzo (Quizzo / Virtual) Test your Bones knowledge from the comfort of your own home at a virtual game of quizzo presented by World Café Live. ($10, Aug. 26, 7 p.m., worldcafelive.com, add to calendar)
Calendar contributors include staff writer Dan DeLuca (music), Howard Gensler (movies), and Jane M. Von Bergen (theater).