While further flung travel is tough right now, we have some great close-to-home adventures to enjoy.
If you’re feeling cooped up, and want a safe foray out of the house, we’ve got you covered, with options for any interest, whether you want to stay close to home, travel further afield, or make a whole day of it.
For each spot, we’ve also got more that you can do in the area, so you get an added bonus for making the trip.
Got an idea for a road trip topic you want us to take on? Email us.
Pennsylvania is home to more than 300 wineries — and in Philadelphia, we’re close to more than a few of them. If you’re looking for a wine-centric journey without going too far from home, consider yourself seen. Our list has 10 Pennsylvania wineries all within about 100 miles of Center City — so feel free to plan a day trip, whether you’re looking to sip some vino in a beautiful setting, or maybe just take a bottle or two home.
We have two lists for you, beer lovers, one on each side of the state border.
Pennsylvania has long been awash with great beer, with more than 400 craft breweries in the commonwealth, which produced 3.6 million barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. And now, we can finally visit some of them again. Here are 12 worth the pilgrimage.
We hear you, New Jersey — Pennsylvania isn’t the only state with a bunch of craft breweries worth a day trip. The Garden State is packed with top-shelf suds, too. New Jersey is home to about 127 craft breweries that collectively produced more than 171,000 barrels of beer in 2019, according to the Brewers Association. And they can be found all over the state, whether you’re heading up to North Jersey, or going down the Shore. Here are twelve worth your beer money.
After so much of the same, it’s fair to want something memorable. We’ve got ten offbeat spots, including an underground cave, the only construction-themed amusement park in America, a place to hang out with wolves, and, yes, a rodeo, all within about 100 miles of Center City.
We’re loving the resurgence of drive-ins, with optional makeouts and nobody kicking our seat and answering the phone. Pennsylvania has about 28 drive-ins with 45 screens — only New York has more, according to the United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association. Whether you want to see a new-ish blockbuster or go vintage with 80s classics, horror movies or more, here are 12 spots where you can catch a flick from the comfort of your car.
If you just want to take in the view, and take out your camera, there’s a wide range of scenery within a quick drive. From wildlife and nature photography to gorgeous landscapes, there are plenty of opportunities to hone your skills — and take your mind off what a mess we’re in right now, at least for a little while.