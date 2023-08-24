For a swashbuckling good time, head to the Renaissance Faire | Things to Do

Hi!

It’s been a quiet week around here, and I won’t lie, I’m enjoying a slower pace for the moment. I’m looking for my next read, and luckily I may find it at this weekend’s first ever Philly Bookstore Crawl (more on that below). What have you been reading lately? Let me know!

This weekend, learn all about the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire, hear opera for free outdoors, pour your own drink at a new self-service bar, and try expressing your anger in a rage room.

— Rosa Cartagena (@_RosaCartagena, Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

Advertisement

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Jousting. Sword-fighting. Absinthe. The Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire opened in Manheim, Pa. last weekend for two months of cosplay, historical reenactments, and fantastical competitions, with themed nights and fun events like Oktoberfest Olympics and Halloween trick-or-treating in the Shire. Are you a huge Renaissance fair person? I’ve never been, but they seem hilarious and weird (not in a bad way). Geralt from The Witcher meets an absinthe bar? Sign me up. Here’s everything you need to know.

Your weekly social calendar

🎻 Opera outdoors: Opera Philadelphia and the East Passyunk Opera Project are hosting a free concert at Dilworth Park outside of City Hall tonight. Bring your own chair or blanket and prepare to hear lovely classical music by twilight.

🦅 Football time: Tonight is the final game of the Eagles preseason, facing the Indianapolis Colts. Here’s where and how you can watch the action.

🌳 Finding nirvana in Pennsylvania: Mount Gretna is home to a Chautauqua community, where people attend free lectures, events, and classes around the “exploration of the best in human values and the enrichment of life” in the bucolic area.

🎧 Listen in: The local beatmaking club Flip a Beat is hosting a day of live music with DJs, bands, and vendors at Grays Ferry Skatepark on Saturday.

🎭 What’s on stage: Theatermaker Joshua Crone is putting on several new works in the coming weeks, from a quirky short film festival focused on bikes to a serious reflection on a mass shooting opening this weekend at Yellow Bicycle Theater. We caught up with him to discuss a very busy season.

🔔 Philly-inspired art: A new exhibit opened on the National Mall in Washington D.C., the first of its kind, curated by Philly’s Monument Lab, a nonprofit art and history gallery. Take a look at the sculpture of Marian Anderson, dedicated to the Philly-raised opera legend’s historic concert at the Lincoln Memorial, and see the Liberty Bell-inspired sculpture that encourages visitors to ring the final note.

📅 My calendar picks this week: See breakdancing pros compete in a championship show, scope out fashion and food at MQ Factory Marketplace, and enjoy the Waterfront Jazz Festival.

The thing of the week

Listen up, my fellow 📚 book 📚 nerds! This Saturday is the first-ever Philly Bookstore Crawl, with discounted titles, author talks, and giveaways happening at various independent bookshops across the city. It sounds like a wonderful way to get to know the local book community. There will be literary flower arrangements, tote bags, and fun events, find out more here.

Your hot Philly summer

🎈 Bounce back: Big Bounce America is a massive inflatable playground with giant slides, ball pits, basketball hoops, and even a DJ, and it just landed in Philly for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about the family attraction.

🍺 A bar without bartenders: You can pour your own draft beer, wine, or cocktails at this new self-service bar in Center City.

🏳️‍🌈 Plan ahead: National Coming Out Day is in October, and local LGBTQ organization Galalei is hosting a festival and a parade for the first time.

😡 Let it out: What’s pissing you off nowadays? No matter what you’re angry about, there’s a new spot where you can (safely!) express all that rage and break some stuff — let’s introduce you to Philly’s only rage room.

Ok so…I went to the Rodin Museum for the first time.

Last call! The Rodin Museum’s garden bar, a weekly hang with wine and snacks in the sculpture garden, comes to a close on Friday. I went last week with a friend from high school — it was a great catch-up drinks spot — and we loved the vibe, the sculptures, and the amazing local art from vendors who were also onsite. One painter there was Manuela Guillén who has painted murals around the city; she was recently featured on The Inquirer’s Community Tour video series hosted by the wonderful Sabrina Iglesias. That night, the weather was perfect, the DJ was bumping. The garden is lovely and I got to see the legendary work “The Gates of Hell” up close. I only wished there were more places to sit, because it was pretty packed, but otherwise it was a great way to spend a Friday evening. Have you been? Did you enjoy it? Let me know.

❓Pop quiz❓

What’s one of the signature foods you’ll find at most Renaissance fairs?

A) Turkey legs

B) Porridge

C) Potatoes

D) Pheasants

📮 To let me know which of the above is correct, write me back.

Also, shout out to George for being the first person to answer last week’s quiz correctly! The answer was D: Phantom of the Opera and Chicago are the only other two musicals (aside from The Lion King) that hit 10,000 performances on Broadway.

This week, I’ve been binge-watching the hilarious (and bloody) animated series Harley Quinn, which is probably the best Batman-adjacent show I’ve seen in ages. Watching anything good lately? Let me know!